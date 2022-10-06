American Christianity Is on a Path Toward Being a Tool of Theocratic Authoritarianism

The most crucial factor, though, is how Christianity has slowly become primarily a political identity for many (overwhelmingly conservative) people. Over the past 40 years, membership in nice, bland, mainline-Protestantism has plummeted, from 30 percent of the public down to 10 percent. Conversely, evangelical membership (and the number of white evangelicals) boomed in the 70s and 80s, and then slowly declined. But evangelicals are still much larger than the mainline Protestant denominations, constituting about 23 percent of adults, and up to 37 percent of Americans claiming to be “born again”. Because white evangelicals are one of the most consistently conservative groups in the country, the result is that people who identify as Christian or attend church frequently are far more likely to also identify as Republican.

Black churches have held steady for decades at about 8 percent of the population for decades. They are still associated with social justice goals, but they can also tend toward social conservatism, which can produce tension. For example, the BLM movement’s leadership featured many LGBTQ people, who had a somewhat limited or uneasy working relationship with churches. Latinos were traditionally part of the Catholic Church. However, traditionally white evangelical denominations have had some luck luring Latinos away with social conservatism and the false machismo projected by Republicans, which explains some of the electoral shift seen in 2020.

Just as those who attend church frequently tend to be Republican, the converse is also true: those with no religion are far more likely to be Democrats. Data analysis by Dr. Ryan Burge shows that white evangelicals have had a stranglehold on the GOP for over two decades, and form a clear majority of the GOP alongside conservative Catholics. However, by 2018, the nones represented a plurality (28 percent) of Democrats, whose gains have come at the expense of evangelicals, mainlines, and Catholics within the party. Today, almost half of Gen Z has no religion, along with 51 percent of white women.