The Supreme Court Is Back in Session. What’s the Progressive Plan?

Michael: Amy would be an enlightened despot, I have no doubt about that. You mentioned patents, like how would you change patent law and what kind of change would people see in their lives? If you could talk about that and maybe one other example of the way that law can be redirected.

Amy: So how could you organize the pharmaceutical industry differently? Well, so one thing would be to think about the whole research and development system for drugs in a little bit of a different way. So actually people aren’t necessarily aware of this, but we already have a lot of public investment into drug development. It’s public science that really laid the groundwork for things like the coronavirus vaccine, for example, the mRNA vaccines. We have a lot of publicly funded science and what we haven’t really publicly funded though is any of the stuff after the more basic research. What a lot of people who studied the pharmaceutical industry would like to see is cutting back on some of that monopoly power and some of that could be by making it easy to knock out bad patents because companies take out not just one patent on a drug, but there can be dozens of patents on all kinds of trivial things. These are what we call patent thickets because it might be worth a billion dollars to them to get one additional year of control over the market, and of course, that money means that fewer people have access to that drug at the end of the day.

So knock out some of those bad patents, deal with some of the monopoly abuses that we’re seeing, that’s one issue, and impose fair pricing requirements on companies so that we get and we pay more for innovations that really work and help us, and we pay less for ones that don’t. But we also have a public system, as most other developed countries do to ensure that we’re paying fair amounts and we are not bankrupting people along the process. But equally important is this other piece, which is how do we develop more and build on the incredible successes of our public R&D system so that we can not only have innovation of the kind we’ve had so far—we have a very innovative system, I think in substantial part because of the public investments—but also get better innovation than we have so far.

There’s lots of things which aren’t so profitable for companies, but that could be really great for patients. I have a colleague who’s a cancer doctor and who runs a lot of studies that only the government will pay for these studies, where they give you a little less of a drug, for example. That can make a far better experience from the patient’s perspective if it’s equally effective, because you have fewer side effects. If you could take a little bit less of that cancer drug and get the same effect, but no company’s gonna run that trial because they tend to, mean that you would have maybe charge a little less for a smaller dose of that drug, right? So there’s all kinds of innovations that we really don’t get investment in. Future pandemics are another one. There’s not a certain enough return on investments, so we don’t get private investment.

Michael: There are certain things that only the public sector can advance and invest in. It’s a really important point.

Amy: I guess another one that I’ll maybe talk about is the role of labor in the American economy. For a long, long time, I think the same kind of thinking that came to dominate law schools and you could call it neoliberal thinking or in law schools that kind of appeared as this thing we call law in economics. We’re very, very down on labor unions because of the idea that they were kind of interfering with markets. Of course part of the result of that has been a carving back on the existing laws that we’ve had to give people the right to organize in their workplace and make that more and more difficult to do, some sort of weakening of unions, but also all kinds of other changes that people are probably much less aware of, like changes in the law of franchising or that allowed corporations to control a lot of production but maybe not have a lot of employees, so that you didn’t have to be responsible for things like minimum wage. So another area where I think thinking differently about what our economy is for and the importance of having workers be empowered so that they can have decent working conditions is really key to thinking about, “why do we even have an economy?” Maybe we want good jobs out of it. Maybe for that we’re going to need more labor power and need to rebuild the laws that we need to facilitate that.

Michael: I want to ask you a political strategy question. Getting the American people to rethink a lot of assumptions about the economy, a lot of assumptions about markets, a lot of that work ultimately has to be done by elected officials because they have the megaphone. So how good or bad a job do you think they’re doing at this kind of thing? And what kind of rhetorical strategies would you recommend to them if they asked, “How do we explain this to people?”

Amy: That’s a great question. One thing that has been very interesting over the last couple of years is we started to see more Democrats who I think do see the importance of talking about economic power, about monopoly power, about employer power, and also about rebuilding infrastructures of care, not just the economy of hard hats, but the economy of care and how to protect people in that economy. So we see evidence of that in some of the way that the Biden administration has talked about and who they’ve appointed to the [Federal Trade Commission], so people who really are, have really—

Michael: That’s Lina Kahn, for those who don’t know.

Amy: Lina Kahn, yes, indeed, who helped create some of the law and political economy work that—

Felicia: I was gonna say, an LPE friend and ally.

Amy: Indeed and once my student. Pointing to people like that and some of the orders that Biden has issued, and the fact that care was included as part of the original infrastructure bill and then was central to the Build Back Better approach. We’re starting to see some of these shifts happening.

I think that some of what we also see though is obviously there’s many in the party who don’t see this as the future of their party, and even the Biden administration I think is quite mixed and it’s willingness to really use the tools of government and really take on some of the implications of what it’s saying. Just an example in an area that I think a lot about, with respect to the pharmaceutical industry, there isn’t really been yet a successful enough push to really challenge the industry’s power. There are tools that the administration has that it could use without Congress, for example, and they’re not really willing to do that and I think that they may well pay the price with voters. Yes, there’s a messaging challenge, but there’s also just a do something challenge of actually show people that government can work for them and that they’re willing to do things that challenge the status quo, even if it really upsets the pharmaceutical industry. I think that’s the kind of thing that I’m hoping to see from the Democrats going forward.

Felicia: Amy, I think you’re right that there is to some degree a messaging challenge, there is definitely a do something challenge and then I also that there is an education challenge. A lot of this rethinking takes time, it takes explanation, it takes repetition, it takes conversations. All of these things I think are part of the work that you are engaged in, that we are trying to be engaged in here at How to Save a Country.

What I really like in your description of your work and LPE’s work are the ways in which lawyers and academics can be superheroes as you generate new thinking, as you have new conversations, because that is a big part of what is going to make political change.

Amy: Really what we’re good at is we know a bunch of stuff that a lot of people don’t know, and that way we can be helpful in helping to point to what people can do.

Felicia: We’re not the only superheroes. Academics are not the only superheros, but academics can in fact be superheroes.

Michael: So I’m here to say the journalists are not superheroes. By and large, there are a few.

Amy: One of my good friends tried to keep me from going to law school by saying, lawyers are just like plumbers. I said, “ What’s wrong with plumbers? Sometimes you need one.”

Felicia: Often.

Amy: Often you need one. And when you need one, you really need one.

Felicia: Amy, thank you so much for spending this time with us. We’ve learned a lot. I’m sure our listeners will learn a lot. It has been a real pleasure.

Michael: Thanks a million.

Amy: My pleasure.

Michael: So Felicia, are you less afraid or more afraid of the Supreme Court term after that conversation with Amy?

Felicia: You know what, I’m pretty worried, and in particular, I’ve been paying attention to an upcoming case about affirmative action, which could see the court ruling that colleges can’t use race as one factor in admitting their student bodies. I’m worried both because of how I think they’re likely to turn out and because I think that answer, which would ban the use of race in admissions, is likely to further split the Asian and the Black communities, and that’s something I am very concerned about. When I grew up Chinese for affirmative action was really real. Today it feels like it’s fading.

Michael: That’s interesting and depressing. We’re in for a long dark haul here. She did say that there were certain strategies available to us for changing this and reforming the court. Of course, those are very heavy political lifts and I think that they’re going to take a long, long time. I was interested, and heartened, I guess, to see a recent poll, a Marquette University poll, that showed for the first time a slim majority, and I do mean slim, it was 51 percent but all the same, a majority open to the idea of expanding or changing the makeup of the Supreme Court. So if they continue down this road, that 51 is going to grow and then change will be more possible.

