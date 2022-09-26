The Supreme Court’s Public Legitimacy Crisis Has Arrived

Roe was somewhat unique in the firmament of Supreme Court decisions that Americans deeply care about. It is one of a scant few cases, along with Brown v. Board of Education and perhaps Dred Scott v. Sandford, that can be freely mentioned without having to describe the underlying details of the case. At the same time, the Supreme Court will have more opportunities in the upcoming term to touch raw nerves in American political life. In the next few months, the court will hear oral arguments on whether it should bar any consideration of race or diversity in college admissions, and the likeliest answer from the conservative majority will be “no.” The justices will also get yet another opportunity to narrow or gut the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it hears a racial gerrymandering case from Alabama this fall. If Justice Clarence Thomas gets his way, major precedents on everything from same-sex marriage to contraceptive access could be “revisited.”

Chief Justice John Roberts famously said during his confirmation hearing in 2005 that the Supreme Court justice’s role is akin to that of an umpire at a baseball game who simply calls balls and strikes. That comparison is not quite accurate, at least for him and his eight co-workers. It is fairly true for lower court judges, who, like umpires, have little to no say about which cases or at bats they must consider. But the Supreme Court’s docket is almost entirely discretionary, which allows for an ideological majority on the court to essentially choose how it will reshape the law and the Constitution.

When the court agreed to take up Dobbs, for example, there was no split among the circuit courts of appeal to resolve, or muddled decision by an appeals court to clarify, or major undecided question of constitutional law to answer. There was only a 50-year push by the conservative legal movement that wanted to overturn Roe and a realization by the conservative justices that they had the five votes necessary to do it. The college admissions cases that will be heard this term also came about without a circuit split or a major change in the law. They are mainly the product of one right-wing legal activist who has tried, so far unsuccessfully, to overturn the Supreme Court’s precedents on the matter for more than a decade. Imagine if a Boston-born umpire went out of his way to call balls and strikes by the Red Sox’s division rivals.