The Precedent-Shredding Supreme Court Takes Aim at Racial Discrimination

The court’s most recent major ruling on the Voting Rights Act also came from Alito’s pen. In Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee last year, he effectively rewrote Section 2 to give states more leeway to pass election laws that disproportionately affect communities of color. As I noted at the time, Alito’s purported textualism vanished as he took the opportunity to lay out a series of “guideposts,” as he put it, to help states figure out if they are violating Section 2. Those guideposts all point towards a more permissive approach to state voting restrictions; one of them gives states more discretion if their justification is preventing voter fraud—a phantasmal threat in American elections that nonetheless formed the false basis for January 6.

Some of the court’s current justices have not had the opportunity to weigh in on these questions. The court last considered affirmative action in higher education in 2016, and four new members have joined them since then. (The court decoupled the Harvard and UNC cases so that Jackson, who previously served on Harvard’s board of overseers, could participate in the other one.) And while VRA cases often make their way to the court in election years, this is the justices’ first opportunity to squarely address racial-gerrymandering claims since Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett were confirmed.

If the court’s newest conservatives vote like Roberts, Thomas, and Alito, then the Equal Protection Clause could mean something very different by the end of the court’s term next June. The result could strip the clause of much of its power to remediate racial discrimination and disparities by reinterpreting those efforts as discriminatory in and of itself. That would indeed lead to a color-blind Constitution—blind not in the sense that it is unforgiving of racial discrimination, but blind in the sense that it is willfully ignorant of its ongoing role in American society. It is far from certain that the Supreme Court will rule that conscious efforts to overcome racism are as unacceptable as racism itself. But after the boldness it showed last term, anything seems possible.