How The New York Times Blew the Cuomo Story

This report was preceded by a piece by Ben Smith that ran exactly one year ago Tuesday. Its title: “Andrew Cuomo Is the Control Freak We Need Right Now.” The Times’ subhead laid it on thick: “In ordinary times, Mr. Cuomo’s relentlessness and bullying drive New Yorkers crazy. In the age of the coronavirus, they soothe our battered nerves.” The body of Smith’s column goes on to describe Cuomo as an avuncular and empathetic TV presence who “publicly worried over his daughters and his 88-year-old mother.” It also contended that he was “the executive best suited for the coronavirus crisis,” especially in comparison to Trump and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “The governor has been the clearest and most decisive of the three, relentless behind the scenes and open about the risks,” Smith wrote. “Even many of his critics say the very qualities that make him abrasive in ordinary interactions are serving him well now.”

But Cuomo’s substantive handling of the pandemic⁠—even setting aside the nursing home scandal⁠—has plainly been fair at best. While New York was among the first states to issue a stay-at-home order and close nonessential businesses, it was nevertheless slower to do so than both experts and the anxious thought prudent. Facing pressure to respond aggressively more than two weeks after the state’s first confirmed case, Cuomo refused, saying that he was “as afraid of the fear and the panic as I am of the virus.” He changed his mind not long afterward, and the state shut down with more than 7,000 recorded cases. Cuomo’s subsequent decision, forcing nursing homes to take in former coronavirus patients, probably added somewhat to the more than 14,000 deaths the state has seen in its long-term care facilities since. Concern that it did may have prompted Cuomo’s aides to rewrite an official count of nursing home deaths.

It is true, though, that Cuomo did a decent job at presenting an array of charts, filled with figures that had been derived by other people, in briefings last year. At the evidently herculean feat of delivering clearer information about the pandemic than Donald Trump, he excelled. Of course, there was also the public worrying about his dear mother and all the rest of his shtick that he knew would kill with voters and the press.