Where Did Charlie Crist Go?

Arguably, this was the moment that heralded all of the change that’s come to pass. Florida is a substantialy different place in 2022 than it was when Crist campaigned in 2014. Donald Trump twice won Florida’s Electoral College votes. The Sunshine State, in fact, was the only state heavily targeted by both parties where Trump performed better in 2020 than in 2016. In 2018, DeSantis won the statehouse—albeit by a very small margin—as a self-styled MAGA Republican, as Florida bucked that year’s national Democratic wave.

Following Trump’s increased margin in 2020, the real bombshell came. In December 2021, Republicans overtook Democrats in voter registration for the first time in the state’s modern history. It was a culmination of a long-standing campaign by the GOP to flip Florida from a purple state to a solidly red one, an effort that intensified after Obama’s 2012 victory in the state. In early 2022, Florida Democrats launched an effort to push back on GOP gains and encourage new registrants, but the effort has yet to bear fruit, as the Republican advantage in registered voters is now well over 100,000 statewide.

There is a sense that Democrats in Florida have fallen down on the job, lax in recognizing emerging trends and slow to pivot party operations to keep up with them. “Democrats in Florida are stuck 30 years in the past and haven’t been able to calculate voter registration and voting trends throughout the state, especially in exurban places,” said Dave Trotter, a political data scientist who correctly forecast the results of the last two election cycles in the state, which polling had largely gotten wrong. “In a state like Florida, which doesn’t have a strong geographical center, exurbs play an even larger role,” Trotter added.