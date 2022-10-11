Where Did Charlie Crist Go?

It truly is a puzzlement given his profile. Crist won statewide elections three times as a Republican between 2000 and 2010. He proved an adept vote-getter, the sort of centrist politician that Florida voters in both parties had traditionally swooned over. And in this most recent electoral tilt, Crist’s selling point was that he was a known quantity, with high name recognition and deep ties to the state’s political scene, uniquely skilled in his own right when it comes to gaining earned media—as well as defying partisan labels.

It’s this latter chapter in his political biography—his transpartisan journey—that has made Crist an object of fascination in recent years. A series of events including hugging President Obama led to Crist leaving the GOP and subsequently losing a Senate race as an independent. Once out of office, Crist became a Democrat in late 2012, after he had endorsed President Obama’s reelection campaign earlier that year.

When Crist joined the party, Florida seemed to be trending Democratic, with Bill Nelson getting easily reelected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, along with the party making gains in the state legislature and congressional delegation that year. Florida Democrats nominated Crist for governor in 2014 in what initially appeared to be a promising shot at unseating incumbent Rick Scott. Crist ran a vigorous and spirited campaign but ending up getting pipped at the post during what turned out to be a GOP wave election. Throughout that campaign, Crist touted his experience and centrist bona fides; Scott, a darling of the Tea Party movement, never made a move to the middle, yet still won.