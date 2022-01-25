Ron DeSantis Is Eyeing the White House. Florida Democrats Are Eyeing Him.

“I’ve been hearing of people who can’t afford their homes, property insurance is increasing, people can’t afford their rent, and just the general cost of living,” Fried said in a separate interview. “And instead he’s throwing this red meat out there not for Floridians but for the national conversation.”

So Democrats want to call attention to how DeSantis has approached Covid, how he has handled schools during the pandemic, and how he’s floated setting up a new voter fraud police agency. They want to make DeSantis talk about Trump and whether he’s interested in running for president. And they want their support to come not just from inside the state but outside of it as well.

“I think this is an easy question for Democrats. Democrats want to win,” Fried explained to me. “We want to win and not only because of the egregious activities of this governor and control of the control of the Republican party for 25 straight years,” he said. “They want to win. They want a better way of life. They want to calm the rhetoric and the divisiveness and the culture wars created under this governorship.”

For a Democrat to win in Florida, that candidate will have to improve on how Democrat Andrew Gillum did in 2018 when he faced DeSantis, or Biden did in 2020 against Trump. In both races the Democratic nominee won almost the exact same number and set of counties. Gillum actually won St. Lucie County, which Biden lost. But turnout was, unsurprisingly, higher in the 2020 presidential election and Trump won by a wider margin (about 51 percent to Biden’s near 48 percent) than DeSantis did against Gillum (49.6 percent to 49.2 percent). A Democratic nominee would have to do more of what both Gillum and Biden did right: win the same set of counties and more, and also increase turnout. That’s a tall order in a year where Republican enthusiasm seems to be higher than Democratic energy.