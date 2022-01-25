Ron DeSantis Is Eyeing the White House. Florida Democrats Are Eyeing Him.

And though a Democratic win is judged a long shot at the moment, if it were to happen, that Democrat is an instant huge figure on the national stage. He or she will have defeated a rabid anti-vaxxer whom Democrats love to hate—and will be the first Democratic governor the Sunshine State has had in more than 20 years.

“This is a national election whether anyone wants it to be or not. Ron DeSantis is one of the top two Republican nominees for president of the United States in 2024, the other one being Donald Trump,” Sean Shaw, a Florida Democratic National Committeeman, said Monday. Shaw is backing Congressman Charlie Crist in the gubernatorial primary. “It’s Trump or DeSantis, and only one of those people is on the ballot prior to 2024, and that’s Ron DeSantis. Meaning, if you wanted to do something to stop him, you would have to do it in Florida.”

DeSantis’s approval rating is just barely underwater at 48 percent, while the exact same number disapprove, according to a Morning Consult Intelligence poll from late last year. But recent polling still shows him leading any of the possible Democratic nominees in a head-to-head matchup. Yet those evenly split approval numbers, and the fact that DeSantis was elected governor in 2018 by a mere 30,000-vote margin, is just enough to offer Democrats the idea that they could possibly, maybe, conceivably, knock off DeSantis. It allows Democrats to let themselves hope.