The Conventional Wisdom About Latino Voters Is Wrong. Mostly.

“I was not particularly surprised by our gains with Hispanics,” said Giancarlo Sopo, a Trump campaign operative focused on Latino voters in 2020, by email. “We saw in the 2016 Florida numbers that Senator Rubio had outperformed then-candidate Trump in neighborhoods with large pockets of Republican and independent Hispanic voters, like Hialeah and Kendall. We also saw how well Senator Rick Scott performed with Boricuas in Central Florida and how, in Texas, Governor Abbott won 42 percent of Latinos (mostly Mexican Americans) in 2018. So we knew that with the right message and smart outreach, we could make significant inroads.”

Still, Trump lost the overall Latino vote in a landslide. “If you actually study the numbers, there was actually a very strong vote for Joe Biden” among Latinos, Pelosi told me last July. In 2020, Biden won Latino voters by a margin of 2-to-1 overall, and 3-to-1 in battleground states Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. “That’s an overwhelming victory,” Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas said. “I think the Republican Party has a long way to go in demonstrating that it can not only attract but sustain Latino support in Texas.”

Cruz, not surprisingly, disagrees. “We’re looking at a fundamental generational shift,” said Cruz, vowing to continue campaigning for the three “spicy tacos” in South Texas and other Latina candidates across the country, including Catalina Lauf in Illinois, Anna Paulina Luna in Florida, and Yesli Vega in Virginia. “I gotta say the business leaders at the fundraiser I hosted for them were blown away.”