The Conventional Wisdom About Latino Voters Is Wrong. Mostly.

“I essentially had to get out of the way and let them shine. They quickly dubbed themselves the spicy tacos, with apologies to Jill Biden,” laughs the senator, referencing a widely criticized gaffe by the first lady in remarks to a Latino audience.

While conventional wisdom suggests Cruz is correct that the rightward shift of Latino voters will turn South Texas red in the midterms, national polling shows Latino voters still favor Democrats by wide margins. The spicy tacos could win all three House races in South Texas, but it’s more likely that they’ll pick up just one or two of the seats.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for both parties at the polls next month, especially after Donald Trump over-performed with Latinos in Florida and Texas in 2020. Neither party can win the White House in two years without significant Latino support, while a half-dozen House seats are up for grabs now by Latino candidates from both parties.