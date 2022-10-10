The Right’s Cynical Embrace of Kanye West

Candace Owens on Kanye West's antisemitic tweet: "If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic," adding "It's like you cannot even say the word 'Jewish' without people getting upset" pic.twitter.com/tXYOWfI9UE — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 10, 2022

Fox News, meanwhile, posted an article that West had merely been locked out of his account due to an unspecified “violation” of the company’s policies. After spending such a fulsome number of hours providing him with a platform for his “White Lives Matter” stunt, the network has eschewed coverage of his antisemitism other than to paint it as the product of mental illness. (West is bipolar.)



The effort to sweep the second round of nasty bigotry under the rug after celebrating the initial outpouring is breathtakingly cynical, but not particularly surprising. The fact that he was (at least for now) deplatformed from the social media accounts he was using to traffic his hate speech is, in itself, catnip for far-right figures. Some, like Dinesh D’Souza, have tried to treat this as part of the larger campaign about “free speech” on the internet, in this case attacking Twitter for banning him—while also hand-waving the antisemitism. (Maybe soon-to-be Twitter owner Elon Musk welcomes West to the platform after he was banned from Instagram.) West’s outburst can thus be deployed as ready-made ammunition for culture wars, even though what he said was so obviously beyond the pale. (Mental illness is, of course, no excuse for bigotry, but exploiting someone suffering through a “psychiatric episode” to score political points is, nevertheless, plainly immoral.)



But West’s celebrity—still existent despite years of controversy and alienation—is simply too valuable to the right. After decades of being denied the endorsement of prominent celebrities (with the exception of Clint Eastwood and, obviously, Donald Trump) and gritting their teeth about how it didn’t really matter to them, the right cherishes the affection it received from controversial crossover figures such as Elon Musk and West and doesn’t want to lose them to disrepute—or, at least, wants to continue using them in spite of it. West’s willingness to lend his imprimatur to the pet causes of people like Carlson makes him invaluable, and unjettisonable.

