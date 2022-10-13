Biden to Gig Economy: Stop Stealing Wages

Are the services integral to the business?

How great is the worker’s facilities and equipment?

How much control does the business maintain over the worker?

How great are the worker’s opportunities for profit and loss?

How much does success depend on the worker’s foresight or judgment?

How permanent is the relationship?

Depending on the answers to these questions, a worker may be classified either as an independent contractor or an employee. If the worker is an independent contractor, he or she is not entitled to receive the minimum wage or overtime pay. A recent study of rideshare drivers in California, who are all classified as independent contractors, found their median wage to be $6.20 per hour. If they were employees, that level of pay would constitute wage theft by Uber and Lyft under both federal law (which sets an hourly minimum of $7.25) and California law (which sets it at $15). Independent contractors are also in most cases denied unemployment insurance and must pay higher payroll taxes.

The Trump Labor Department, shortly before President Donald Trump left office and under the leadership of Eugene Scalia (son of Antonin), previously a management-side attorney on labor matters, issued a rule that said the questions regarding control and profit and loss should take precedence. This had the effect of making it much easier to classify a worker as an independent contractor. It also defied the FLSA’s statutory language, Supreme Court precedent, and past practice. The Biden administration tried to toss the rule out, but a district court judge in Texas wouldn’t allow that. So now it’s gone through the more formal process of crafting a new regulation that essentially reinstates the previous economic reality test.

The proposed Biden rule is nowhere near as strict as the so-called “ABC test,” which places the burden of proof on the employer and has been enacted by 20 states and the District of Columbia. (In California, it was enacted in 2019, then tossed out by voters in 2020 after a furious lobbying campaign by Uber and Lyft. In August 2021 a California Superior Court judge ruled the ballot proposition unconstitutional, but the ABC test is being held in abeyance while various gig companies appeal that ruling.) The ABC test says the worker is an employee unless he or she is free from control or direction, performs work apart from the company’s usual business, and performs work for other companies, too. The Labor Department considered applying the ABC test but concluded that would not be in line with the Fair Labor Standards Act and its judicial interpretations.