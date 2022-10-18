Chaucer Was Cleared of Rape, But What He May Have Done Instead Remains Illegal Today

By 1351, King Edward III had had enough. He issued the Statute of Laborers, which deplored “excessive wages” being demanded and decreed that if any workman or servant retained in service “do depart from the said service before the end of the term agreed, without permission or reasonable cause, he shall undergo the penalty of imprisonment.” You quit your job, you go to jail. The King also threatened with imprisonment anyone who would employ such a disloyal worker. This prospective employer was forbidden to lure the workman or servant away by offering more compensation “than was customary.”

As you might guess, the Statute of Laborers didn’t work very well. Six and a half centuries later, though, management worked the kinks out. Instead of prosecuting people for hiring away labor, it now restricts lower-wage employees from bidding up their price by going to work for a competitor through non-compete clauses shoehorned into employment contracts. Non-compete clauses made some sense perhaps for high-level employees privy to company secrets. But companies during the past few decades have imposed them on hourly workers too. This was made easier by the decline in union representation that began in the 1950s and accelerated in the 1970s. Businesses didn’t especially need lower-wage workers to pledge not to work for a competitor. But the asymmetrical relationship between labor and management became so great that they did it anyway. They did it because they could. Today, about 15 percent of workers lacking college degrees and about 14 percent earning $40,000 or less are subject to non-compete agreements. Nearly one-third of all non-compete agreements are imposed on workers making less than $13 per hour.

Until it was sued in 2014 by the New York attorney general, Jimmy John’s barred the people who slapped together sandwiches in its fast-food restaurants from working for a competitor within two years after leaving the company. Starbucks imposes non-compete agreements on its baristas. Dunkin’ Donuts does the same with its employees. This is insane. Starbucks baristas don’t have trade secrets to give away. So why do these companies do it? Because noncompete clauses put downward pressure on wages. A worker’s option to go work for another coffee shop or fast food chain compels the boss to pay slightly more than would otherwise be the case. Workers in states where non-compete clauses aren’t enforced vigorously earn more than workers in states where they are.