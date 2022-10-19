The Political Establishment Is Giving Antisemites a Pass

Much has happened since Biden announced his candidacy for president, but I have not forgotten that he claimed the Nazi uprising in Charlottesville, Virginia—and Trump’s response to the violence that claimed the life of Heather Heyer that there were “very fine people on both sides”—provided him with the inspiration to mount a White House bid. From the vantage point of 2022, this cited raison-d’etre feels so hollow, it could simply be a lie. In Biden’s two biggest speeches he delivered on the challenges facing democracy—one the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack and then again this September in Philadelphia—he did not use the term “white supremacy” once. At a minimum the response to these threats has felt disproportionate to their actual danger.

While the White House was relatively swift to condemn Trump’s remarks as antisemitic, there was no flurry of similar sentiments from his colleagues, most of whom have striven to hold the position that Trump’s most hateful outbursts are best left undignified with a response. Unfortunately, the refusal to dignify such remarks leads the media to conclude that they are of little eminent concern and thus don’t need to be acknowledged. Democrats still don’t understand how the game is played; that the media thrives on fodder for conflict and outrage. This reticence only ensures that the media will not enter such claims into the conversation, clearing the way for the right to run endless routines from their Two Minutes Hate playbook. In a world where some of those plays are explicit sentiments of antisemitic hatred, this feels like an abdication of responsibility.

Given the timing and magnitude, the end result is the feeling that the most powerful people in this country are presenting an absurdly casual response to these invocations from the lexicon of antisemitism—from dual loyalty, to the use of the word “globalists,” to the oblique threats of extinction if American Jews don’t learn to toe the line. It is a dangerous game that both undersells the current threat to democracy while also perpetuating it. It’s a short distance between “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirts and MAGA hats (which is true both literally and metaphorically, as we’ve seen these items together in photos). These shared beliefs are not subtle, so our pushback to normalizing antisemitism should be equally forceful.