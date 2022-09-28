For example: Every weeknight this past week, Tucker Carlson aired a segment spreading virulent misinformation and outright conspiracy theories about LGBTQ people, on what is billed as the most popular cable news program (it is popular; it’s debatable whether it’s news). Kat Abu at Media Matters was maybe the first to notice this pattern last week: Carlson’s gross repetition of phrases like “chemically castrating children” when referring to gender-affirming care, such as puberty blockers.

Last week, Carlson repeatedly defended the Twitter account Libs of TikTok, which, along with right-wing pundit Matt Walsh, spent this week cherry-picking informational content about gender-affirming care from hospital websites. This built a self-perpetuating news cycle that seemingly crested with victory laps, when, after the harassment that followed, the hospitals removed the content, perhaps in hopes the harassment would end, achieving Carlson, Libs of TikTok, and Walsh’s goal of making this care less accessible.

In one segment, as if both to reassure and inflame those watching, Carlson said, “No parent should put up with this for one second, no matter what the law says. Your moral duty is to defend your children. This is an attack on your children, and you should fight back.” Four days earlier, a Massachusetts woman was charged with calling a bomb threat in to Boston Children’s Hospital, accusing the staff of being “sickos,” after which the hospital was locked down but no bomb was found. The response from Carlson and Libs of TikTok and Walsh wasn’t to back off but to keep picking off more hospitals, pushing harder on Republicans to join their “early-stage pogrom.” Because Carlson is just the weeknight guy. The weekends are for street harassment, when right-wing influencers and neo-Nazis alike take the fight to those they’ve been told are after children and are therefore acceptable targets, and to “fight back.”