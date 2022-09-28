If you try to follow news on threats to the LGBTQ community, 2022 has been an exhausting year. It began with a raft of anti-trans bills considered in state legislatures before moving to the more recent Republican governors’ tactic of acting outside the law, alongside harassment and violence targeting all-ages drag and Pride events and hospitals that provide gender-affirming care. Each week brings some new twist to the horror. But the totality of the threats can be lost amidst each individual news story about a conservative flak latching onto the smear “groomer,” or a children’s hospital receiving bomb threats, or a library being evacuated, or a far-right group gearing up to attack a Pride celebration. Each story gets brief attention, then fades into the background as the next threat emerges. The connections between the individuals and groups driving these threats too often go unmentioned, and someone casually following the news can easily miss how widespread and common the increasingly dehumanizing rhetoric, political repression, and threats of violence have become.

To offer a glimpse of the full scale of what is occurring, I examined just one week of threats to freedom in America, from September 19th to September 25th, 2022. There was nothing particularly exceptional about this week, which is what makes it so troubling—that every week, we are exposed to more threats, more dehumanization. The accumulation builds.