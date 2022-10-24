D.C.’s Noncitizen Voting Bill Is a Mistake

At the same time, references to historical noncitizen voting practices often fail to reckon with the social and political contexts of the time. Noncitizen voting in the nineteenth century was often enacted to lure white male immigrants to settle new states and territories before the Civil War and to strengthen urban political machines after it. Opportunism, not altruism, was the defining trait here. And while Congress first set the conditions for naturalization in 1790, it did not centralize the process within a federal agency until 1906. State and local courts often typically handled naturalization petitions for the first century of American history, and the process was much speedier than it unfortunately is now. Noncitizen voting in the nineteenth century appeared to recognize that those it enfranchised were better understood as imminent citizens than anything else.

Proponents of noncitizen voting also often frame their arguments by centering immigrants who are long-standing members of a community. In a statement after the D.C. bill’s passage, Nadeau said that “those impacted by this bill have worked, sent children to school, and paid taxes in the District for decades without representation in government.” Some scholars of noncitizen voting have described them as “Americans in waiting” in the historical context. This point—and the argument in favor of expanding the franchise to noncitizens—is strongest when it comes to green card holders who have started the naturalization process.

But the bill in question does not work like this. It does not reward strong community ties or enfranchise only well-established residents of the district. The bill simply removes the citizenship requirement for casting a ballot and imposes no other conditions for noncitizens who wish to do so. Under existing D.C. law, prospective voters need only to have established residency in the district for 30 days before the election in question to qualify. The nation’s capital is more accustomed than most cities to seeing its residents come and go every few years, which is why its residency requirement for voting is so flexible by default.