The Fifth Circuit Just Defunded the (Consumer Protection) Police

Why is the CFPB different, you might ask? “Such a comparison, focused only on whether other agencies possess a degree of budgetary autonomy, mixes apples with oranges,” the panel wrote, quoting from a law-review article that is critical of the CFPB’s structure. “Or, more accurately, with a grapefruit. Even among self-funded agencies, the Bureau is unique. The Bureau’s perpetual self-directed, double-insulated funding structure goes a significant step further than that enjoyed by the other agencies on offer. And none of the agencies cited above ‘wields enforcement or regulatory authority remotely comparable to the authority the [Bureau] may exercise throughout the economy.’”

That last point would probably be news to the Federal Reserve, for a start. Novelty is also not generally unconstitutional. But the panel nonetheless concludes that the CFPB’s “funding apparatus cannot be reconciled with the Appropriations Clause and the clause’s underpinning, the constitutional separation of powers.” It apparently does not matter that Congress and the president, by enacting this legislation, have already given the CFPB’s structure their blessing. Nor are the panel’s concerns offset by the inescapable fact that Congress can destroy the CFPB, change its funding structure, and do anything else it wishes to the agency for any reason or no reason at all.

There is another layer of cynicism to the court’s decision. I mentioned earlier that Kavanaugh wrote for the D.C. Circuit in 2016 that the for-cause firing protection for the CFPB director was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court later vindicated his position by striking down the for-cause provision in Selia Law v. CFPB in 2020. In Selia Law, the court concluded that the Constitution allows for individual executive-branch officials to wield significant power, but that they must be accountable to the president at all times because he is an elected official and thus responsible to the American people.