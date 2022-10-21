The Fifth Circuit Just Defunded the (Consumer Protection) Police

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was created in the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008 as part of the Dodd-Frank reforms for the American financial sector. At the time, Congress sought to consolidate all of the enforcement and regulation powers created by more than a dozen existing consumer finance laws within a single agency. The agency’s proponents, foremost among them then law professor Elizabeth Warren, hoped that the new structure would bolster those laws’ effectiveness in curbing a wide variety of frauds and abuses. CFPB regulations have since targeted unfair practices by mortgage lenders, credit card companies, for-profit colleges, student loan providers, and more.

Despite the agency’s mandate—or perhaps because of it—the CFPB has drawn strenuous opposition from business groups and their conservative allies from the start. Most of their criticism focuses on structural features of the agency that insulate it from pressure by lawmakers whose campaigns might be funded by industries under scrutiny by the CFPB. Then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh, for example, rose to prominence in conservative legal circles in part because of a D.C. Circuit opinion he wrote in 2016 that struck down a Dodd-Frank provision that only allowed the president to fire the CFPB director for cause, which he framed as a “threat to individual liberty.”

This case involves a challenge to payday-lending regulations by two industry groups. In 2017, the CFPB issued a new rule that sought to address “unfair” and “abusive” practices within that industry. The relevant component in this case barred lenders from making a third consecutive automated withdrawal request from a customer’s bank account if the first two failed because of insufficient funds. As part of the rulemaking process, the CFPB collected ample evidence that the practice was unfair and harmful because it could trigger a variety of bank-related fees on the consumer in question and even lead to the closure of their bank account. Since the requests are automated and can happen in quick succession, consumers might not be able to move funds around quickly enough to ensure the payment would be covered, the agency determined. The issue was particularly acute because payday lenders, by their nature, target lower-income customers.