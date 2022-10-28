Meet the Congressman Who Is Viktor Orbán’s Biggest Fanboy

This account has drawn scrutiny, due to its omissions, from some prominent historians, including the late Eva Balogh, who taught Central European history at Yale for many years and was born in Hungary. Balogh, in 2021, published evidence in Hungarian Spectrum, an online newsletter she founded, that Zoltan Hariss (one alternate Hungarian spelling) after the war faced criminal charges for being a member of Keleti Arcvonal Bajtársi Szövetség, or KABSZ, a Hungarian paramilitary group that was founded in 1939 by Karoly Ney, a Hungarian admirer of the Nazi regime. A few years later, according to Balogh, KABSZ became a group of storm troopers allied with the political party in Hungary that played a role in helping the pro-Nazi regime that came to power in 1944.

Balogh wrote that she had found an old announcement in the Hungarian paper Magyar Nemzet on March 3, 1948, stating that “the people’s prosecutor’s office indicted Dr. Zoltán Hariss, a physician, for crimes against the people because, as a member of the Keleti Arcvonal Bajtársi Szövetség, he assisted the rule of the Szálasi regime.” That’s a reference to Ferenc Szálasi, the head of the far-right Arrow Cross Party, who came to power in October 1944 after longtime Hungarian leader Miklós Horthy signed an armistice with the Allies and was arrested by the Germans. According to the Holocaust Encyclopedia of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Arrow Cross gangs “perpetrated a reign of arbitrary terror against the Jews of Budapest” and ordered 70,000 Jews into a 0.1-square-mile ghetto.

Balogh’s account of Zoltan Hariss’s dark past is based partly on the work of other Hungarian scholars, and she acknowledged that details of what Hariss did in the war and his role with the paramilitary outfit are not fully known. She writes that Zoltan Hariss was captured at some point in late 1944 or early 1945 by Russian forces, during “house to house” battles in Budapest, and sent to a Soviet labor camp. Zoltan Hariss returned to Budapest in 1947 after his release, according to Balogh, and by April 1948 had been “convicted” but given a “light sentence,” serving about eight months in jail. Balogh wrote that based on his sentence, she suspected Zoltan Hariss’s role in the paramilitary group was “minor.” According to official documents relating to his trial obtained by Balogh, Hariss at one point said that he served the KABSZ as a doctor and that his service was short-lived.