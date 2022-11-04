The GOP’s Nefarious Mythologies Have Become a Dire Problem for Democracy

Has the GOP given up on competing in the marketplace of ideas, and democracy? This is absolutely the case. Republicans, for all their bluster about the Framers and our Constitution, have abandoned the great blueprint of our nation’s Founders and no longer aspire to the great ideals of our founding: that all are created equal and that “We the People” have a great mission—to form a more perfect union. The GOP has badly strayed from this path; in its present form, it could not be more antithetical to the intent and vision of our Founders.

Conservatism has always been marketed as “mind your business, let me live”; however, it’s always been about thwarting progress, the advancement of democracy, and the expansions of rights and freedoms. Political conservatism is singularly the biggest fraud—I repeat: fraud—ever perpetrated upon the American people because it is the most unnatural ideology of all, one that presumes that time should be made to stand still, a barren way to live that can only be made bearable if it’s shrouded in the soothing emollience of mythology. But we must give Republicans some credit: They seem to better understand the compulsions of our Homo sapiens species than the Democrats, who tend to try to accommodate the conservative myth in their rhetoric instead of forging a compelling alternative. But Republicans know the world is going to change, whether one wants it to or not, and no amount of legislation or Fox and Breitbart traumatization can stop those changes.

In GOP mythology, in the immediate decades following our victory in World War II, the perfection of our union had been eschatologically finished and realized; the flowers nourished by the blood of patriots in the American Revolution, Gettysburg, and Normandy had blossomed; these fruit-bearing plants provided succulent bushels of teleological, saccharine sweetness—precisely as Jefferson, Hamilton, Madison, and Adams had intended.

