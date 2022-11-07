What Could a Republican Congress Do to the Climate?

The longer new rules are delayed, the greater the number that can be scrapped entirely should Republicans take over the executive branch and hold both the House and Senate come 2024. Under the Congressional Review Act, a new GOP administration could spend the first several months of 2025 dismantling (“disapproving”) rules enacted at the end of the Biden administration. That Clinton-era law allows Congress to roll back rules issued in the last 60 in-session days with a simple majority vote in each chamber and the president’s signature. That period can last for several months, depending on the congressional calendar. If Republicans end up controlling the White House and both chambers, the CRA disapproval process offers a significant advantage over simply reversing changes at the agencies or via executive order: When successful, it prohibits agencies from enacting “substantially similar” statutes in the future. Congress had only used that authority once before 2017, when the Trump administration and a Republican-controlled Congress overturned 14 Obama-era statutes using the Congressional Review Act.

If Democrats want to protect new, potentially controversial climate rules from this fate, they’d need to get them into the federal register by June 2024, said Peter M. Shane, who teaches administrative and U.S. constitutional law at New York University. While several such rulemaking processes are already underway, any new ones hoping to meet that timeline need to be announced soon. “If I were the general council of EPA or any other agency with an ambitious regulatory agenda, I’d be trying to get my initial notice of proposed rulemaking out there sometime this winter—as close to the start of the calendar year as possible,” Shane added.

Even without the White House, a Republican-controlled Congress would likely make generous use of the CRA, says Banks. First on the chopping block would be any new rule proposed by the SEC on climate risk disclosure. “You can bet that’s number one,” Banks said. Next up would be a forthcoming methane rule from the EPA and a long-delayed statute on power plant emissions. “You can almost say with certainty that any environmental regulation that comes out of the EPA that focuses on GHG reductions is going to get CRA’d,” he added. Even without the possibility of getting a regulation overturned, Banks says, the CRA will be a mainstay of Republican strategy. “You would do it to put Democrats on the spot because they have to take the vote,” Banks says. If Republicans also take the Senate, then “the president has to decide what the political costs and benefits are of vetoing it. It would complicate the decision-making process, especially if we’re talking about [regulations] that can be tied to energy costs.”