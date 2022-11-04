Biden’s Appeals to Fossil Fuel Companies to Lower Gas Prices Will Never Work. Here’s Why.

Like earthworms, fossil fuel companies provide what is still an invaluable service to the world: eating up crude oil and methane gas and shitting out a fuel source. Amid soaring energy prices, they’ve made spectacular money doing so: BP, Shell, Total, Exxon, and Chevron generated $58 billion in profits during the most recent quarter. Biden wants more of those funds to be funneled into additional production and bringing down costs. But that’s not necessarily up to executives at those companies. Their primary and arguably sole legal responsibility is to shareholders that keep the compost machine going. They also typically want to get paid. BP has so far bought back $8.5 billion worth of shares this year, while Shell has bought back $18.5 billion on top of fat dividend payments. Quarterly earnings calls—events that feature a presentation by top executives followed by a back and forth with analysts and investors—show how this works.

On Chevron’s recent third-quarter earnings call, J.P. Morgan Chase analyst John Royall questioned executives about their having “generated free cash flow well in excess of both your dividend and the buyback at the top end of the range.” Free cash flow might otherwise go toward the kind of productive investments Biden has been calling for. “So my question,” the analyst continued, “is do you think you could go further than the $15 [billion] at the top end,” referring to the maximum amount Chevron management said they would offer in share buybacks. CEO Mike Wirth responded dutifully. “Yes. John, we’ve actually increased our rate of buybacks three times this year. We announced the first one at the end of last year,” he said, adding that Chevron is “at an all-time high in terms of the rate of share repurchases.”