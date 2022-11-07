The Real Battle Starts When the Voting Ends. Are Democrats Ready?

Bozzi, the End Citizens United/Let America Vote top communications staffer, said most of what his group would be doing in the final days leading up to the election would be in traditional media and social media, fighting misinformation and raising awareness about voting. “We’re going to probably [be] helping mobilize grassroots when that needs to happen,” Bozzi said. “We have been and are going to counter misinformation and disinformation through social media, earned media opportunities, and general coalition work.”

There’s an air of secrecy to the work some of these groups are doing. One Georgia Democratic operative pinged for this story responded by saying, “Not sure how much we can say on the record as we don’t want [Republicans] to get hip” to Democrats’ precautions. Other Democrats reached for this story declined to comment, saying only that their groups and allied organizations are in regular contact.

It all sounds impressive. But for all the effort going into urging supporters to vote, early indicators offer a mixed picture on that front. For example, in Detroit, a huge Democratic stronghold in a very important state, where Democratic incumbents’ governorship and other statewide offices are up for grabs, the city clerk recently predicted that turnout would be somewhere between 28 percent and 33 percent lower than in the most recent midterm. More disturbing is that early vote totals across the country indicate strong Republican enthusiasm, according to an analysis by the Times, especially in states where Democrats had hoped to be more competitive. In Florida, for example, according to the United States Election Project, 23 percent of Republicans have already voted while just 21 percent of Democrats had. That’s particularly shocking, as the Times notes, because Democrats in that state oftentimes go in with an early voting lead. At the same time, there are promising signs for Democrats. Already the number of early votes cast have surpassed the early vote total in 2018—suggesting Democratic enthusiasm might not be at record lows.