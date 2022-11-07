Hate May Eke Out a Win Tuesday, but We Are Better Than That

President Biden says democracy is on the ballot. In his speech that he delivered as a final salvo before midterm elections, he reminded us that political violence based on lies is a true threat to democracy. He’s right, of course. The news cycle has been filled with hate, from the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, to the threat assessment released by the Department of Homeland Security, which believes we have to be more vigilant around the potential for more violent attacks by election deniers. A dark new survey finds that five million Americans say they would be willing to kill another human being to serve a political end. One would be too many, but five million!

Biden also rightly pointed to the force that Trumpism has become, through the divisive and dangerous lies that have swelled the ranks of election deniers and through the hate he has stoked into a presumption of permission for those who think violence is an answer. No one should be surprised that Donald Trump’s rally in North Carolina weeks ago was charged by his loyal followers with racist chants of the n-word. He has a history of inciting hate and violence, causing some to refer to him as an “accelerant.”