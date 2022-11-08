Democrats Prepare for First Test Against Georgia’s New Voter Restrictions

The new barriers extend to Election Day itself as well. S.B. 202 makes it more difficult for people to cast provisional ballots if they show up to vote at the wrong precinct, for example. If a person does so before 5:00 p.m. on Election Day, they will have to travel to the correct precinct to cast their vote. In 2020, when those trying to vote in the wrong location could cast a provisional ballot regardless of the time of day, it was the most common reason for doing so. Biden won 64 percent of the provisional ballots that were counted in that election.

To be sure, the new voting obstacles have not been universally effective. Roughly 2.5 million Georgians have voted early this year—a record number and a significant increase from 2018, when around two million cast early ballots. But that figure at least in part reflects defiance of the new law, voting rights activists say. “People have definitely heard of the restrictive bills that have been coming through Georgia and across the nation,” Gebresilassie said. “People are, at a very base level, saying: ‘We know that laws are changing, and we want to make sure our voting rights are protected.’”



Perhaps the most insidious effect of the new law is the sense of uncertainty and fear it has injected into the voting process. Emory University’s Pak has told people to vote in-person if they don’t receive their absentee ballot in time to mail it: They can either turn in their absentee ballot in person or sign an affidavit affirming that they did not receive their ballot and then vote in person. “This has always been true, and it’s still true,” she explained. “But I’m hearing a lot more, ‘Really? Will I get in trouble for trying to vote twice? How can I be sure that I’m not going to be charged with some kind of crime if I try to go and vote in person after I requested an absentee ballot?’”

