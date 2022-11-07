Steven Crowder: "The idea that the peaceful transfer of power is inherently our most valued tradition - it's not. Our original tradition is rebellion, is violent rebellion" pic.twitter.com/TPrpe76FP2 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 7, 2022

“I’m not suggesting any kind of violent upheaval over the election, that’s not what I’m suggesting,” Crowder hedged, before proceeding to describe rebellion as uniquely America’s “original tradition.” Canada and other countries had a “slavery basis” that America apparently didn’t have after its valiant freedom-bringing revolution, according to Crowder.

Historical revisionism aside, Crowder’s remarks are part of a continual effort by the right to not only excuse the January 6 rioters, but justify and glorify them. On the eve of the midterm elections, it can also be seen as priming voters to reject Democratic victories by violent means if necessary.