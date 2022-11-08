Meet the Twentysomething Election Forecasters Who Keep Nate Silver on His Toes

When Jain found out what Lavelle and Thomas were planning, he offered to help. The San Francisco–based engineer and elections nerd made news in January 2021 when he created an election model that hyperaccurately predicted the outcome of the Georgia Senate runoffs that sent Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to Capitol Hill and gave Democrats a unified majority in Congress.

“The Washington Post was reporting that barring a Democratic miracle in Georgia, it seems exceedingly unlikely Democrats will pass anything because there’ll be a Republican Senate,” Jain recalled. “But anyone watching the runoff data who knew how to model it would have told you it’s actually Democratic leaning from the start because [of] the way coalitions had changed. I kept reading that over and over and got frustrated.”

Lavelle echoed Jain’s frustrations with the pollster groupthink they say can be pervasive on their election beat. “Many forecasting outlets are echo chambers, and they don’t explore every possible outcome,” said Lavelle, 19, a political science student at the College of New Jersey and the youngest of the Split Ticket team.