All of these things are true. And every single one of them should point us toward seeking political solutions to America’s profound health crisis. That’s what our before-times selves had determined, at least, even before we lived through a global pandemic. Health care was among the top issues voters claimed they cared about as they headed to the polls in 2018 and 2020. And the parties responded. Much of the 2020 Democratic primary was duked out over health care policy—Medicare for All versus all of its variously bastardized cheap replicas. Republicans kept arguing that we should “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act (with what exactly? We’ll never know because they never passed anything—the public policy equivalent of how many licks it takes to get the center of a Tootsie Pop). But apparently we don’t care about health care anymore? Or at least that’s not what parties want to talk about in 2022. Which is a curious thing because … well, the pandemic.

So why didn’t either party talk about health care in 2022? Why didn’t voters demand that they do? There’s the most obvious reason: that what started out as a health crisis has transmogrified into an economic one. In the face of inflation, spiraling rents, absurdly high mortgage rates, and an economy that is actively being driven into recession by the Fed, health care simply isn’t the issue on the top of most Americans’ minds. But health care remains one of the most pressing sources of financial insecurity for most Americans. Health care debt is the single biggest cause of personal bankruptcy, after all. And there’s no evidence that the problem has gotten any better during the pandemic.

For their part, Democrats are reluctant to continue to talk about health care for a few reasons. First, a conversation about health care will inevitably lead to one about the pandemic. And it’s clear that President Biden would rather not talk about the pandemic—because it’s “over,” as he told 60 Minutes. Conversations about the pandemic inevitably lead to a rehashing of early pandemic school closures or later pandemic vaccine requirements that Democrats don’t want to defend (although these were lifesaving policies). Besides, Democrats would rather point to what they’ve accomplished. The Inflation Reduction Act will extend ACA subsidies for millions of people for several years. For the first time, it also empowers Medicare to negotiate certain prescription drug prices on behalf of beneficiaries and restricts arbitrary annual price hikes. These are, in the words of the president, a Big F’ing deal. And yet they’re far short of what Democrats ran on in 2020. Indeed, the party platform called for a public option and substantial investments in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities.