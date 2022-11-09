So why didn’t either party talk about health care in 2022? Why didn’t voters demand that they do? There’s the most obvious reason: that what started out as a health crisis has transmogrified into an economic one. In the face of inflation, spiraling rents, absurdly high mortgage rates, and an economy that is actively being driven into recession by the Fed, health care simply isn’t the issue on the top of most Americans’ minds. But health care remains one of the most pressing sources of financial insecurity for most Americans. Health care debt is the single biggest cause of personal bankruptcy, after all. And there’s no evidence that the problem has gotten any better during the pandemic.

For their part, Democrats are reluctant to continue to talk about health care for a few reasons. First, a conversation about health care will inevitably lead to one about the pandemic. And it’s clear that President Biden would rather not talk about the pandemic—because it’s “over,” as he told 60 Minutes. Conversations about the pandemic inevitably lead to a rehashing of early pandemic school closures or later pandemic vaccine requirements that Democrats don’t want to defend (although these were lifesaving policies). Besides, Democrats would rather point to what they’ve accomplished. The Inflation Reduction Act will extend ACA subsidies for millions of people for several years. For the first time, it also empowers Medicare to negotiate certain prescription drug prices on behalf of beneficiaries and restricts arbitrary annual price hikes. These are, in the words of the president, a Big F’ing deal. And yet they’re far short of what Democrats ran on in 2020. Indeed, the party platform called for a public option and substantial investments in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities.