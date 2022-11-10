Voters Decided Who Won the Midterms. So Did the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice John Roberts argued in a solo concurring opinion in Dobbs that the court should have moved more slowly by upholding the Mississippi law under existing abortion precedents while leaving the door open to revisiting them in the next case. Justice Samuel Alito and the other four conservatives opted instead to achieve their goal at the earliest available opportunity. Had the court chosen Roberts’ path, it would have delivered a blow to abortion rights but not a fatal one. The result would have likely inspired less backlash among Democratic and independent voters in this election.



It’s unclear how much of an electoral backlash the justices anticipated. They insist that they do not decide cases based on external political considerations. This trade-off is unlikely to inspire much anger or regret on the right—for now. Anti-abortion conservatives might reasonably conclude that overturning Roe after nearly 50 years of effort is worth losing one midterm election cycle. That sentiment might shift, however, if another vacancy arises on the Supreme Court in the next two years and there is a Democratic president and Senate to fill it. Every president since Jimmy Carter has filled multiple vacancies during their term, and all but one of them filled two or more seats in their first term in office.



Even if the Supreme Court’s timing frustrates some Republicans, they can take solace in the conservative justices’ more direct interventions in the American electoral system. Roberts and his conservative colleagues made it impossible for federal courts to hear partisan-gerrymandering claims in the 2019 decision in Rucho v. Common Cause, paving the way to imbalanced maps in Wisconsin and other states. And the court’s shadow-docket orders in two state redistricting battles almost certainly helped the GOP secure a few seats that otherwise might not have gone their way.