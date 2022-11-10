Voters Decided Who Won the Midterms. So Did the Supreme Court.

The most obvious example is on abortion rights. There were plenty of signs in both preelection public polling and voter registration data that the court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization may have provoked a sizable electoral backlash among voters. Tuesday night’s results seem to have borne that out: Voters in California, Michigan, and Vermont each opted to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitutions, while voters in Kentucky rejected a constitutional amendment that would have affirmatively declared that the document contains no right to an abortion.

Post-Roe anger may have helped decide other races in Democrats’ favor as well. In Pennsylvania, an NBC exit poll found that Democratic victor John Fetterman won 78 percent of voters who cited abortion as their most important issue. Another exit survey found that abortion outranked inflation as the top reason that brought Pennsylvanians to the polls. The ballot initiative question on abortion rights in Michigan may have helped not only propel voters to reelect the state’s Democratic governor, secretary of state, and attorney general but also give the party full control of the Michigan legislature for the first time since 1983. That gives Michigan Democrats a chance to repeal the state’s pre-Roe abortion ban that went back into effect after the Dobbs decision this summer.

I noted in TNR’s September print issue that overturning Roe v. Wade was likely to have a profound effect in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The Supreme Court had three options when it took up Dobbs last term: There was almost no chance that a court with a six-justice conservative majority would actually affirm Roe, but it theoretically could have done so. The court also could have upheld Mississippi’s 15-week ban without overturning Roe itself, a path initially offered by the state’s lawyers but abandoned after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in 2020 changed the court’s composition. Finally, it could have—and did—go all in and use the opportunity to destroy Roe.