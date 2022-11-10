Fox News Is Having a Meltdown Over the Election Results

Here's Fox News' midterms meltdown, summed up in 40 seconds: pic.twitter.com/JBcZm70XFk — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) November 10, 2022

These hosts are so unable to fathom the results that they have gone to great length introducing other convoluted theories for why Republicans lost. Fox News host Jesse Watters, for example, claimed that the Democrats are working to keep women single, and if single women just get married, things would look way different:

Jesse claims "Democrat policies are designed to keep women single."



"We need these ladies to get married. And it's time to fall in love and just settle down. Guys, go put a ring on it." pic.twitter.com/29EZ0QjbCB — helena hind (@cynicalzoomer) November 10, 2022

It’s not just Fox News, of course. On The Charlie Kirk Show, Benny Johnson yearned for a Republican who “utilizes and wields power over his enemies, and then destroys his enemies and makes them grovel, makes molten salty tears flow from their faces.” (Yes, this is an exact quote.) On Pray Vote Stand, Michelle Bachmann said the results simply don’t make sense given how much praying and repenting the right did.

These nonsensical right-wing media reactions substantiate one case for why Republicans lost. The Republican project to win majorities off of disinformation, or by desperately trying to frame Democrats as “out of touch,” can only go so far when your own project has nothing to offer.