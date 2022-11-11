Two Winners in Tuesday’s Election: Liz Cheney and Democracy

In reality, Democrats were most successful in the races where they clearly and consistently articulated the threat of Republican authoritarianism: John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania, Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire, Gretchen Whitmer and Jocelyn Benson in Michigan, Tony Evers in Wisconsin, Steve Simon in Minnesota, and Maggie Toulouse Oliver in New Mexico. Each emerged victorious against GOP challengers who denied or questioned the results of the 2020 election.

In exit polls, nearly eight in 10 voters said they felt “confident” in the fairness and accuracy of elections, with 68 percent indicating that they felt democracy was under attack. And in several key races, Democrats relied on an unlikely messenger to hammer home the message of their opponents’ extremism: outgoing Republican Representative Liz Cheney.

Cheney, vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, has become something of a crusader against Trump and others in her party who continue to push falsehoods about 2020. A week before the election, she went so far as to endorse and campaign for several Democrats facing election deniers as opponents.

