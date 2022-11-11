Two Winners in Tuesday’s Election: Liz Cheney and Democracy

Democrats’ surprisingly strong showing in Tuesday’s general election—the most successful midterm for a Democratic president in modern history—has rightly left many in the media’s pundit class with egg on their face. After weeks of breathless prophecies of a “red tsunami” on the horizon, what resulted might be better described as a “red ripple.” As of Friday morning, Republicans appeared poised to retake the House with just the slimmest of majorities, and Democrats are on track to hold onto, if not expand upon, Senate control.

But of all the so-called truisms espoused by talking heads leading up to Election Day, the election results should put to bed one of their most dangerous postulates: that Democratic voters, and Americans more broadly, are not motivated by pro-democracy messaging.

