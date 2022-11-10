Can Democrats Still Win Congress? Here’s Where We Stand.
There wasn't a “red wave,” like expected.
Although there was no feared “Red Wave” on Election Day, it’s still a tight race for Democrats to maintain control of Congress.
As of Thursday morning, The New York Times showed Democrats holding 189 seats in the House of Representatives, while Republicans had 207.
The Senate is still a tossup, with Arizona and Nevada not yet called and Georgia heading to a runoff in December. Arizona election officials said they may not finish counting until Friday, but since that is the Veterans’ Day holiday, it’s unclear if they’ll announce results then. We won’t know Nevada results until next week.
Some people are still optimistic that the Democrats can still pull off keeping the House, albeit by the thinnest of margins.
David Beard, who specializes in election coverage, said Wednesday night that it looked like the Democrats would win a House majority, when examining both races that had already been called and races that were not yet called but strongly favored Democrats.
Daniel Nichanian noted that Republicans were leading in the vote count for 220 seats, but only 207 had been called at the time, still leaving a lot of uncertainty.
Dozens of races still have yet to be called, as not all votes have been counted. A record-high number of people voted early, at least 44 million, and more record numbers turned out to vote in person.
It might take weeks before we know who won each state, so until then, it’s still anybody’s game.
This piece was updated to better reflect Beard and Nichanian’s tweets.