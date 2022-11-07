2022 Could Have Been the Climate Change Election—Except Democrats Don’t Want to Talk About It

Electioneering naturally invites finger-pointing and second-guessing, particularly during the first midterm after a new president is elected, which almost always sees major losses for the president’s party. Some Democrats have already begun airing their complaints about the party’s failure to coalesce around a specific message. There is also some evidence that voters don’t even know what congressional Democrats have done. A new poll by Data for Progress found that only 39 percent of voters knew the Inflation Reduction Act—Democrats’ recently approved signature bill that, among other things, amounts to the biggest investment in climate change in congressional history—had even passed. Moreover, only 32 percent of voters knew about the bill’s provisions to provide tax credits for clean energy production.

The people who care most about climate change may also be more likely to sit this election out. A July poll by the Environmental Voter Project found that unlikely voters in the key states of Pennsylvania and Nevada were twice as likely as likely voters to list climate as the single most important factor when choosing a candidate. In an effort to counter this kind of trend, the League of Conservation Voters recently teamed up with Climate Power Action in August to launch a $12 million campaign targeted at mobilizing voters who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, are “uniquely mobilized” by climate issues, and “are in jeopardy of not showing up and voting for pro-climate Democrats in 2022.” The campaign involves informing voters about the Inflation Reduction Act and then highlighting how their senator or representative on the ballot supported it. “Then we’re making sure to say, ‘OK, now it’s your turn to do something for Catherine Cortez Masto,’ for example. And that something is obviously to come out [and vote],” Maysmith said, referring to the Democratic senator from Nevada and one of the most vulnerable incumbents this cycle.

The specific language used to discuss climate change, however, may determine how effective the issue is in mobilizing voters. Jamie McLeod-Skinner, the Democratic nominee in a competitive district in Oregon, has made addressing climate change part of her pitch to voters since the beginning of her campaign. The more progressive McLeod-Skinner defeated incumbent Representative Kurt Schrader, a moderate Democrat, in the primary; ratings analysts put her race from toss-up to leaning Republican.