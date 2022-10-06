Triangle of Sadness Punishes the Beautiful and the Rich

A third allusion in the film’s title—and maybe this is a stretch—is to the various nautical triangles of the capitalist era: the Bermuda Triangle, where seacraft, like the yacht on which Carl and Yaya find themselves in Part 2, have been said to mysteriously disappear, but also the triangular trade that forced enslaved Africans across the Atlantic in exchange for luxury goods. Though Östlund’s cruise is confined to the Mediterranean (the film was shot in Greece), echoes of slavery reverberate through the film via references to Herman Melville’s mutiny novella, Benito Cereno, which follows an American sea captain as he hesitantly uncovers a rebellion on board a Spanish slave ship. In the final chapter of Östlund’s film, Dmitry accuses below-deck engineer Nelson (Jean-Christophe Folly) of collusion with the armed black men who seized the ship; later, Östlund’s camera drifts past Nelson shaving Dmitry’s beard—menacingly?—with an open blade, just as Melville’s Babo does to his own master, Don Benito Cereno, feigning servility to quell the interloper’s suspicions. These evocations of maritime lore draw a murderous continuity from the Middle Passage to the present, insinuating that the insouciant hedonism with which today’s ultrawealthy revel upon the backs of the poor should be considered along with the exploits of the slavers of the historical past.

Unlike Melville, who wrests justice from his fictional mutineers, Östlund capsizes his ship in the third act, metaphorically and otherwise. Soon after the heroes come to on the beach, Abigail (Dolly De Leon), the boat’s “toilet manager” and the only castaway who knows how to fish, build a fire, or cook, names herself Captain (Harrelson’s Thomas does not wash up on shore). She quickly takes control of the limited resources, subjugates the men, and installs herself at the top of a corrupt matriarchy. Exploiting a rift in the young heroes’ relationship, Abigail claims Carl as her gigolo, blowing a whistle every time she wants sex, and paying him in shelter, pretzel sticks, and Evian facial spray that should be common property. The ridicule of his fellow islanders notwithstanding, by the film’s end, one wonders if Carl has fallen in love with his captor, his conflicts with Yaya over money and status as distant as if they had never been real at all. When, on a hike across the island, Yaya and Abigail, uneasy as romantic rivals, discover a swanky resort (the cruise’s intended destination?), Abigail’s plot to bludgeon Yaya with a rock is thwarted, if only temporarily, by a job opportunity: “Maybe you can be my assistant.”

Famous last words—especially coming from Dean, who died unexpectedly at 32, before the film’s distribution. This context casts a pall over what lightness Östlund manages to achieve in Triangle of Sadness, not unlike the accidental death of Thomas Vinterberg’s daughter, Ida, during production of 2020’s Another Round. A cultural acuity for tragedies such as these has painted Scandinavian comedy as black as its metal: We all play chess with Death, a reality that has consumed Swedish artists since long before Ingmar Bergman. Though the reaper has yet to knock for Östlund’s heroes, his films serve an indictment for sins unatoned. Like the performance artist in The Square, who imitates an ape at a black-tie gala, Östlund carries on a tradition of satirical filmmaking whose amusements belie a foundation of violence, cowardice, and shame.