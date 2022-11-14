Republicans Want to Blame Their Election Disaster on Trump. Don’t Fall for It.

Some Republicans are starting to mutter aloud that they’re over Trump and it’s time to move on. His midterm kingmaking record was a disaster, and if not for his meddling … well, what? Their theory is that the party would have been fine. Right. Republicans, I have news for you: You cannot blame this train wreck of an election on Trump. There’s plenty more blame to go around, and if you think the only problem you have with the American people is Donald Trump, you are being delusional. The differences between the Trump you’re rejecting and the Trumpism to which you’re clinging are barely discernible.

But let’s start with the blame Trump does deserve. There’s some, but not as much as you’d think, listening to some Republicans fulminate on background. He might have cost his party two Senate seats. In Pennsylvania, it seems pretty clear to me that Dave McCormick would have been a stronger general election candidate than Mehmet Oz, and in Arizona, there were two candidates who probably would have been stronger against Democrat Mark Kelly than Blake Masters. Trump’s early June endorsement of Masters boosted him in the polls, so his primary win can be blamed squarely on Trump. It’s pretty much the same with Oz, whom Trump endorsed in April. Polls before Trump’s endorsement showed the primary to be close but with McCormick ahead more often than not.

In governors’ races, there was another GOP contender in Arizona who arguably would have been more credible in a general than Kari Lake. That was a close, hard-fought primary where Trump’s endorsement of Lake probably made the difference. But it’s hard to make the case that the alternative candidate, Karrin Taylor Robson, would have done better against Katie Hobbs than Lake has. A late July poll had Hobbs leading Lake by nine and Robson by eight. (Note: Hobbs’s lead over Lake grew over the weekend to 34,000 votes with about 265,000 left to count.)