Republicans Want to Blame Their Election Disaster on Trump. Don’t Fall for It.

Welp. All signs indicate that Donald Trump is, indeed, going to announce his presidential candidacy Tuesday night from Mar-a-Lago. Fox News, which despite Rupert Murdoch’s recent distancing from Trump ought to know these things, reports that two sources in Trumpworld are certain he’ll run. And Jason Miller, longtime Trump apparatchik, told Steve Bannon (isn’t he supposed to be in jail?) Friday: “President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president. And it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement.”

You can count me among the surprised, but not for the reason you think. The reason you think is probably that many Republicans are furious at him after the GOP’s calamitous midterm showing, and want him to wait—at a minimum until after the December 6 Georgia Senate run-off, and at a maximum, forever. But the real reason I’m surprised is that Ronna McDaniel, that relentless Trump flatterer and lickspittle, announced last week that once Trump declares his candidacy, the RNC has to stop paying his legal bills. He’s such a cheapskate, and those legal bills stand such a very good chance of getting a lot bigger sooner, that I’d have thought he’d delay it for that reason alone. But I suppose he’ll just invent a new grift to lay on his gullible fans. (As Politico’s Sam Stein reported, some of these got fleeced by a fresh fundraising email to kick off the weekend.)