Trump’s Legal Troubles Won’t End Well for Him—or Us

There are two likely reasons why Trump kept that material. One was just to show off to his club buddies. That’s a given. His need to keep proving his own importance is pathetic and bottomless. Over the weekend, excerpts from Maggie Haberman’s new book starting leaking into the press, and with them came some timely—and telling—reminders of Trump’s character. When she asked him whether he’d have run in 2016 knowing everything he now knows, his bizarre answer centered around how many secret “rich friends” he made while in the White House. Haberman: “His first impulse was not to mention public service, or what he felt he’d accomplished, only that it appeared to be a vehicle for fame, and that many experiences were only worth having if someone else envied them.”

But while it’s almost certain that Trump hoarded classified material for the sense of self-aggrandizement they offered, there’s a scarier scenario that we have to contemplate: He’s holding the material as leverage. As Cohen noted to Wallace, Trump’s position here vis a vis the Justice Department is: You wanna indict me? Go ahead and watch what I do with this top-secret material. It’s incredible. Would he really give, say, Kim Jong-Un the names of undercover intelligence agents operating in South or North Korea, thus guaranteeing their assassination? If it meant fending off an indictment, he would.

Merrick Garland and his people clearly need to keep this in mind. It shouldn’t affect their decisions. But they must have a sense of the kind of stuff Trump still has in his possession based on the boxes Trump returned and whatever the FBI carted away. You can believe they’re sitting around at Main Justice asking themselves how many assets’ lives they might be risking by indicting Trump.