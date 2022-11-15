A great irony of the strike is that in a modern university a graduate-student walkout is much more disruptive than a tenured-faculty walkout could ever be. As of 2020, tenured faculty represented only 16 percent of UC’s academic workforce, while student teachers, research assistants, and post-docs represented nearly half. Throw in the other groups that have joined the strike, such as fellows and workers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, and, at about 48,000, that’s probably more than half the UC system’s academic workforce. De-tenuring UC’s teaching faculty saved money, but it also left UC extremely vulnerable to labor disruption.

A principal issue in the strike is housing affordability. Universities are what’s known in the real estate business as “opportunity hubs,” meaning their presence jacks up real estate prices. (The “opportunity” in “opportunity hub” refers to real estate investors, not university employees seeking housing.) According to Redfin, the median home price in Berkeley is $1.5 million, and the median home price in Westwood, the Los Angeles neighborhood where UCLA is situated, is $1.2 million. Cash-strapped universities have increasingly turned this problem into an opportunity by adding local real estate to their portfolios. That feeds ravenous university coffers, but at the cost of jacking local housing costs up further, making it that much harder for grad students to find affordable housing. In Santa Cruz, for instance, former mayor Chris Krohn complained in August, UC Regents bought 163 units at the Hilltop Apartments near downtown and immediately started “emptying the place out and enacting plans to increase rents to what the market will bear.”

According to the strikers, the average grad-student worker spends a 52 percent majority of his or her income on housing. The University of California offers grad students university housing, but less than it used to, the strikers say, pushing them into the “hot private rental market.” And anyway, they say, the student housing isn’t much of a bargain. Management says its rents are 20-25 percent below market on average, but the strikers say the discounts are negligible. In Berkeley, for instance, UC student housing is $65 per month cheaper than the $1,423 average rent paid by grad students in the private market, according to the strikers, and in Los Angeles it’s $41 cheaper than the $1,454 average. Sometimes there’s no discount at all. In San Francisco and Santa Barbara, the strikers say, UC student housing is actually $269 and $50 above the market price.