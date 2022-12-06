The Work of Democracy Is Not Only a Group Endeavor

On the morning of March 12, 2020, I sat in a legislative committee room in Lansing, Michigan, waiting for my colleagues to show up. I pulled my phone open to scroll through news headlines when one in particular caught my eye. I rolled my chair back and turned to Molly, my chief of staff, sitting directly behind me.

“Look at this.” I pointed to the headline.

“That can’t be real,” Molly gasped. “Is it real?”

“Looks like the movie Contagion,” I said as I wheeled back to the committee table.

I’d just read that the state of New York had declared a state of emergency due to the Covid-19 virus, and had set up a containment zone around New Rochelle. The photo accompanying the headline featured National Guard members and nurses in hazmat suits. In New York, every public space—schools, houses of worship, grocery stores—emptied, some practically abandoned. But in Michigan it was a normal day, with people packed into a crowded committee room, members straggling in as usual. For the life of me, I can’t even remember the bill we were hearing or even the topic at hand, but I sure remember that headline and the surreal sensation of reading it.