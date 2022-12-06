The Work of Democracy Is Not Only a Group Endeavor

By April 30, less than two months later, everything had changed. Heavily armed protesters and militias had stormed the Michigan state Capitol. The yelling, banging, and chaos echoed through the rotunda and rattled the doors of the 144-year-old building. Outside the Capitol, people carried signs protesting the Covid-19 lockdown. But more prevalent were the nooses, swastikas, Confederate flags, and the men in head-to-toe tactical gear, heavily armed with handguns and rifles: the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters, Boogaloo Bois, and more. A photo of four such heavily armed men lurking up in the Senate gallery went viral. It was taken by my seatmate, state Senator Dayna Polehanki. What you didn’t see in that photo was us, below the gunmen, trying to go on about the business of the state. Looking back, I don’t know why I stayed on the Senate floor.

More than two and a half years from those terrifying moments, our state and our country are still torn apart, and the divisions keep growing deeper. Americans seem to live in a pair of disparate and increasingly incompatible realities: one hoping to uphold our democracy, flawed though it may be, and another driven by conspiracy theories, increasing distrust in elections and the media, and the ego of Donald Trump. The rift in our society has allowed conspiracies, hatred, violence, and lies to flourish.

Given all this, what will our country look like in 2050? Will our democracy survive? Well, just a few years ago, I was exactly the type of person who would dive into these types of questions primarily as a creative exercise. I’ve been a car designer, a creative director, a writer. I’d built a body of work by imagining new realities and working to bring them to life.