The Twilight of the Crypto Celebs

I am not saying that all of FTX’s assets were made up. That desperation balance sheet lists dollar and yen accounts, stablecoins, unaffiliated cryptocurrencies, equities, venture investments, etc., all things that were not created or controlled by FTX. And that desperation balance sheet reflects FTX’s position after $5 billion of customer outflows last weekend; presumably FTX burned through its more liquid normal stuff (Bitcoin, dollars, etc.) to meet those withdrawals, so what was left was the weirdo cats and dogs. Still it is striking that the balance sheet that FTX circulated to potential rescuers consisted mostly of stuff it made up. Its balance sheet consisted mostly of stuff it made up! Stuff it made up! You can’t do that! That’s not how balance sheets work! That’s not how anything works!

The complaint goes on to list the times in which the celebrities touted FTX’s products and reliability. None of them, save for one, had any experience in the financial industry—something that was touted as a point of credibility in their favor. An ad campaign featuring Steph Curry, for example, touted his inexperience as a reason for his endorsement. “I’m not an expert, and I don’t need to be,” he claimed. “With FTX I have everything I need to buy, sell, and trade crypto safely.” Shaquille O’Neal said in another ad that he was hoping to “help make crypto accessible for everyone.” Naomi Osaka, who allegedly received “an equity stake in FTX and payments in unspecified amounts of cryptocurrency,” signed on with the company with the goal of “getting more women interested to start investing in crypto.”

The only celebrity with financial experience was O’Leary, a Canadian businessman who used to co-host a CBC show on business and politics and is one of the prospective investors on Shark Tank. That may explain why his remarks came with a disclaimer. At the same time, O’Leary’s praise for FTX was arguably more effusive than that of the novices. “I have to disclose I’m a paid spokesperson to FTX and a shareholder there too, because we mentioned them,” he said at an event last month. “And [I’m] a big advocate for Sam, because he has two parents who are compliance lawyers.” (Bankman-Fried’s parents are both law professors at Stanford University.) He added: “If there’s ever a place I could be that I’m not gonna get in trouble, it’s going to be at FTX, so you know [they’re] great people, but he gets the job in compliance which is why he’s working so hard to get regulation.”

This would not be the first time that celebrities have been held accountable for marketing unregistered securities to their fans. In 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced settled charges against boxer Floyd Mayweather and musician DJ Khaled for their role in promoting new cryptocurrencies. Both men urged fans to take part in buying a new coin during its “initial coin offering,” when it became generally available to the public, without disclosing that they had been paid by the coins’ creators to do so. “With no disclosure about the payments, Mayweather and Khaled’s ICO promotions may have appeared to be unbiased, rather than paid endorsements,” a SEC official said.