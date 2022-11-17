Mitch McConnell’s Ongoing Trump Bedevilment Is Self-Inflicted

One would not, in ordinary political circumstances, expect Florida Senator Rick Scott to see this moment as his opportunity to climb the ranks of Senate Republican leadership. As chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Campaign, Scott oversaw disastrous midterm Senate elections. Dealt a good hand—an unpopular president, horrible inflation, the perception of rising crime, and a record fundraising haul—Scott managed to play it badly, frittering away hundreds of millions on lackluster candidates. Questions about his use of campaign cash have swirled for weeks; on Wednesday, his Republican colleagues Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee suggested that the NRSC be audited.

In the lead-up to last week’s midterm elections, Scott was poised to challenge Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to be the Senate’s GOP leader, even going as far as cutting a campaign video. Per Politico, the idea wasn’t to win—McConnell’s reelection was never really in doubt—but to channel “the anger of grassroots conservatives, and the former president, who were peeved at McConnell’s criticism of the ‘candidate quality’ of this year’s roster of Senate GOP candidates.” The idea was to position Scott as the leader of the Senate’s true believers and to chide the minority leader for failing to back triumphant candidates in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nevada, and Georgia. But when the dust settled, only one of those nominees had won outright: J.D. Vance in Ohio. Three lost, while Herschel Walker is in a runoff in Georgia.

