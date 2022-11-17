Mitch McConnell’s Ongoing Trump Bedevilment Is Self-Inflicted

And yet Scott challenged McConnell anyway—the first opponent McConnell has faced in a leadership race since 1998, when he first won the position Scott now holds: NRSC chairman. That year, McConnell bested future Obama administration Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel. McConnell likely never broke a sweat rebuffing Scott. His final margin of victory was a comfortable 37–10. Hardline conservatives such as Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Josh Hawley, Mike Lee, and Lindsey Graham were among those who voted for Scott, surely knowing he was destined to lose. It was, in some ways, a classic McConnell victory: Everybody hates him—and yet, somehow he wins anyway.



But it also points to both just how fraught McConnell’s position within his caucus is—and how little you gain from assisting Donald Trump. Two years ago, McConnell was gifted an opportunity to rid himself of the man he had labeled “crazy” after rioters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He chose not to take it, deciding against either lobbying his fellow Republicans to convict the former president for his role in the insurrection or giving them political cover by casting such a vote himself. “I didn’t get to be leader by voting with five people in the conference,” McConnell reportedly said at the time, a quote that sums up his approach to leadership, politics, and morality.

A Senate conviction would have barred Trump from serving in federal office again, effectively crippling his political career. Now McConnell is being thanked for his service by Trump persisting, again, as a thorn in his side. With the former president’s third campaign now officially underway, things will get even worse for McConnell.

