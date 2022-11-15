The Upcoming Lame Duck Congress Is Going to Be Epic

Matthew Glassman, a senior fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, said that whether or not Congress passes an omnibus bill in the lame duck partially depends on when Republicans want to address the issue. “I think McCarthy has some incentive to not want to have to deal with this sort of fight in his caucus right out of the gate after he becomes speaker,” Glassman said, referring to current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. (McCarthy, of course, still has to be elected leader of his conference and speaker of the House by his members. House GOP conference leadership elections are scheduled to occur on Tuesday, though some members have called for a delay, given both the number of House races which haven’t been called and the party’s poor performance at the polls.)

The Biden administration hopes that Congress will tack additional dollars onto an omnibus bill, including aid for Ukraine, coronavirus relief and disaster assistance, among other priorities. The foreign aid has particular urgency, as some House Republicans have expressed skepticism about authorizing additional help for the embattled country, so it may be easier to approve funds during the lame duck. Additional coronavirus relief will be an uphill battle: Senate Republicans have repeatedly resisted efforts to approve further pandemic spending, delaying agreements on the omnibus bill which ultimately passed in the spring without further COVID relief. Furthermore, there is still considerable negotiation to be accomplished: The Senate is still evenly divided, and Democrats will need 10 Republican votes for an omnibus bill to overcome a filibuster.

Although not as existentially necessary as funding the government, the National Defense Authorization Act is also on the must-do list. Congress has passed it every year for more than six decades. Authorizing hundreds of billions of dollars in defense spending is one of the few issues that the body regularly addresses on time and on a bipartisan basis. But Senator Tim Kaine, the sponsor of a bill to repeal the 2002 Authorization of Use of Military Force in Iraq, expressed frustration that for a second year running it might not be included in the NDAA. “I am worried that there’s a process being set up that will not have for an amendment process,” Kaine told me. “If we can have a floor process, we can’t do the AUMF.”

