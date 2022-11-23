Nancy Pelosi Always Knew that Party-Building Comes First

That such stands—and the cultivation of wealthy donors—made her a target for critics on both right and left seems not to have bothered Pelosi at all. After she spearheaded the Democrats’ recapture of a House majority in 2018, 15 members of her caucus voted against her for speaker; most had just won close contests against GOP incumbents and vowed, if elected, not to back the leader of their own party. But Pelosi celebrated their victories anyway and did not take offense, at least publicly, at their refusal to support her. The speaker may even have admired them for doing what it took to win.

It’s not clear if the Democratic leaders who follow Pelosi will emulate her partisan pragmatism or whether that is the best way to secure future victories for their party. Her predecessors built on more favorable terrain: Van Buren’s coalition benefited from universal suffrage for white men, and Hanna’s from the rapid growth of manufacturing. That pro-corporate Republicans held power at the onset of the Great Depression made it easier for Wagner and Hillman to argue that workers should side with the only major party whose backing for unions boosted both their wages and their job security.

But contemporary Democrats face a more difficult challenge, both of demography and principle. They need to win back or win over white voters without a college education as well as those working-class Hispanics whose mistrust of left-wing cosmopolitan elites leads them to choose the GOP. But Democrats have to do that without alienating the young progressives of all races who are the activist heart of the party and care deeply about transgender rights, police violence, and welcoming migrants who cross the border to flee poverty and state oppression. A mass revival of labor unions, which most Americans favor, could appeal to both constituencies. But so far, the upsurge has been quite modest, limited mostly to college-educated workers at places like Starbucks and a few Amazon warehouses.