Nancy Pelosi Always Knew that Party-Building Comes First

But, like earlier American party builders (all of whom were men), her ideological ardor always paled in comparison to doing what she deemed necessary to take power and hold it. In the 1820s, New Yorker Martin Van Buren cajoled Southern planters and artisans and small farmers from the North to put their sectional differences aside to create what they first called “the Jackson Party”—after Andrew—and then “The Democracy.” At the turn of the twentieth century, Mark Hanna combined high tariffs, a willingness to negotiate with unions, and massive funding from industrialists to turn the Republicans into the majority party. During the 1930s, Senator Robert Wagner and labor leader Sidney Hillman persuaded steelworkers and store clerks alike that the Democrats were true champions of the wage-earning class—a reputation that did much to keep their party in control of Congress and the White House for three decades, with few interruptions.

After Al Gore’s painfully narrow loss in 2000, Pelosi complained to a longtime ally, “You know what? I don’t think these boys know how to win.” The party, she recognized, would not be able to sustain electoral victories unless it became both a unified and well-financed institution. Pelosi raised large donations for Democrats of every persuasion and worked harder and more successfully at that unloved task than did any of her colleagues. During the 2002 election cycle, she spent long days and nights on the road taking in more than $7 million for House candidates and created two PACs of her own. Later, as speaker of the House, she attended hundreds of events with potential donors each year. Between 2018 and 2020, she raised more than $225 million. When a staff member questioned her exhausting pace, the tireless senior citizen responded, “I don’t do downtime.”

Along the way, Pelosi managed to straddle the progressive views of districts like hers with the exigencies of candidates who had to run in places where it was an insult to be labeled a “San Francisco Democrat.” As a party builder, Pelosi cared less about whether a candidate agreed with her on any particular issue than whether they were a good fit for the district. “Pelosi doesn’t begin by asking what kind of world we want,” wrote New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg in 2020. “She asks where the votes are.” The congresswoman thus backed LGBTQ and abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act—positions nearly all Democrats supported—but resisted proposals like Medicare for All and the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that only progressive members of her party favored.