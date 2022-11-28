It’s Elites vs. Base in the Coming Republican Civil War

I’ll start with the Democrats. If Joe Biden stays healthy and decides to run again, there will likely be no primary challenges from either left or center. I suppose a challenge from the left can’t be entirely ruled out, if Biden is seen in those quarters as having become too corporate-friendly (there is talk that National Economic Council chairman Brian Deese, over whom progressive policy wonks swoon, will leave and be replaced by a Wall Streeter).

But it doesn’t seem likely. Biden has done a good job of holding the party together, and the left—that is, the left within the party; there’s another left that considers the Democrats capitalist stooges, but that left isn’t very large electorally—is reasonably happy with what the administration has accomplished. The centrists appear to be more satisfied than not as well. For them, Biden is a safety valve—a good, churchgoing Catholic and anti-police defunder whose presence ensures that the party doesn’t nominate someone centrists consider unelectable.

It’s also my sense that everyone has learned from these last two tough years that Democrats can only chalk up W’s by compromising with one another, however distasteful it may be. The House progressives came to see that they really had no choice but to accept that Joe Manchin could dictate the terms and bounds of the Inflation Reduction Act. It was a fraction of what they wanted, but that didn’t stop them from voting for it and touting it after passage as if it were the second coming of Medicare and Medicaid.