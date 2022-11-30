The Climate Villains of the Rail Strike

But in siding against rail workers, top Democrats are also siding with some of the country’s worst polluters. Among the 400 groups that called on Congress to stop the strike was the American Petroleum Institute—a trade association representing U.S. drillers—as well as the American Chemistry Council, whose members include ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Total. Refineries and petrochemical plants rely on freight rail to deliver raw materials and carry off by-products from their production processes, including products that can’t be transported via pipeline. While the White House’s message has been that unions are risking economic ruin by refusing to accept the deal it helped negotiate, another reading of this situation is that some of the country’s wealthiest people—BNSF Railway’s owner, for example, is multibillionaire Warren Buffet—are threatening to bring the country to a halt to keep some 125,000 people from attending a doctor’s visit or staying home if they get the flu. Early Wednesday in response to some Democrats’ concerns about siding with rail owners to quash the strike, Pelosi announced a plan for two separate bills: one to block the strike, and another to give workers seven days of sick leave.

Over the last several years, Class I rail carriers (those with revenue greater than $250 million) have begun to operate on razor-thin margins, ramping up efficiency to deliver as many profits as possible to shareholders who have repeatedly voted down climate-related resolutions. That means cutting back on many of the things that allow employees to live something like a normal life, like taking weekends off and getting time off when they’re sick. As Jeff Schuhrke wrote for In These Times, that quest for efficiency has resulted in major freight rail companies axing nearly a third of their workforce over the last six years. Remaining workers have been left to pick up the slack, while shareholders and CEOs have reaped the rewards: BNSF reported record earnings in 2021, while Union Pacific and CSX raked in higher profits than in prior years.

It’s worth remembering that the rail barons are also climate villains in their own right. Research from faculty and students at Brown University’s Climate and Development Lab revealed in 2019 that the country’s four largest freight railroads—BNSF Railway, Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific, and CSX—spent decades and tens of millions of dollars funding climate denial. Coal accounts for one of every three tons hauled by America’s rail freight and 14 percent of revenue generated by the largest class of railroads in 2018. That same year, freight rail facilitated a whopping 16.5 percent of total U.S. carbon pollution, The Atlantic’s Robinson Meyer noted in his report on the Brown team’s research into rail industry funding for climate denial. All have been members of the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity, a pro-coal group that has fought climate action and is now known as America’s Power.