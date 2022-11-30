The Climate Villains of the Rail Strike

A recent report from CSX states that the company “held membership in America’s Power through 2021,” when it gave the group $150,000, down from the $200,000 it gave them in 2020. CSX chose not to renew its membership for 2022, having found America’s Power’s climate aims were “not aligned” with their climate priorities. America’s Power no longer lists its member organizations on their website, though an archived webpage showing the group’s corporate members from earlier this year does not include any freight rail firms. All four of the largest freight rail companies were members as of late 2020; BNSF Railway and Union Pacific having left before 2021, followed by Norfolk Southern and CSX. Union Pacific gave America’s Power $150,000 between 2017 and 2020.

Buffet, BNSF’s owner, has recently doubled down on his investments in fossil fuels. His firm Berkshire Hathaway became Chevron’s fourth-largest equity shareholder in April, as well as the largest shareholder in Occidental Petroleum. Earlier this year Berkshire Hathaway was ranked alongside Saudi Aramco as one of the worst performing companies on climate by the Climate Action 100+ group, composed of major investors.

Biden’s call for an intervention is consistent with some of his administration’s other major priorities: to keep fuel prices as low as possible by whatever means necessary. The possibility of a strike has put on full display just how central fossil fuels still are to keeping the economy going, baked as they are into everything from agriculture to pharmaceutical manufacturing. The irony is that it’s difficult to imagine transforming those fossil fuel dependent systems without the support of organized labor, to do the actual work of decarbonization and lend their political support to help overcome overwhelming opposition from corporate polluters.