“People Are Right to Be Upset”: Ro Khanna on “Economic Patriotism”

Of course, at the moment, establishing that the Democrats are the party of the working class is made rather complicated by President Biden’s posture on the possible railroad strike. We talked about that too, as well as the new leadership in the House, about which his enthusiasm is somewhat more potential than actual; he says Hakeem Jeffries has good instincts, and he believes the new generation of House leadership shows that members “want new thinking and new ideas.”

We talked a lot about what the Democrats can do in these next two years, when big legislative victories won’t be possible. Khanna has clearly been thinking about this and has interesting takes on it. They’re all very current—and in a way, they all go back to the 1930s and the New Deal. Roosevelt’s politics, he said, worked for decades. Today’s Democrats should take note.