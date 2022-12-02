The Lame-Duck Fight to Fix America’s Mental Health Crisis Is Going Down to the Wire

Regardless of whether Congress takes significant action on mental health before the end of the year, it’s clear that there is an ongoing emergency. An October poll by CNN and the Kaiser Family Foundation found that nine out of 10 adults believe there is currently a mental health crisis in the U.S., with particular concern about the opioid epidemic and mental health issues among teenagers and children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there were 107,600 overdose deaths between July 2021 and June 2022, with deaths driven by the opioid epidemic. Meanwhile, the pandemic has exacerbated a mental health emergency for children and teens; in 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death for children between the ages of 10 and 14 and the third leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 15 and 24.

There is also a national shortage of mental health counselors, which the National Association of Counties urged Congress to address in a November letter, asking lawmakers to “work towards the passage of a bipartisan behavioral health package that enhances our ability to provide comprehensive behavioral health services in all settings, strengthens the behavioral health workforce and increases resident access to services.”

But however much some may hope to address mental health issues before the end of the year, lawmakers have numerous other issues they’d like to cram into the omnibus or the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act, such as reinstating the expanded child tax credit or passing a bill reforming the Electoral Count Act. “I think we all have our wish list of things that we’re trying to get into the [omnibus],” Senator Tim Kaine told me on Thursday.