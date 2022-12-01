The Many Ways She Said Misses Its Own Point

A few inconvenient truths that She Said ignores: Evil is often not exciting, the arc of the moral universe is long, and it rarely gets neatly wrapped up with a bow, truths that 2015’s Spotlight, which follows The Boston Globe’s investigations into widespread child sex abuse within Boston’s Catholic archdiocese, seemed to better understand. Notably, She Said’s central antagonist, Weinstein himself, exists only as an omnipresent, spectre-like entity (a stand-in for the patriarchy itself, one can’t help noting). He never once appears in the flesh, instead embodied as threatening voiceovers and a faceless stunt double during the in-person confrontations between his and the Times’s camps, where he demands to know who the sources are and naturally denies all allegations. But Harvey Weinstein was never just an amorphous idea; as with everyone else who has and will commit abuses of power, he is a real person, with a face, who for years maintained a well-liked, or at least well-respected, persona that caused many to turn a cheek to his transgressions.

To dramatize and simplify for entertainment’s or clarity’s sake is fine in movies based on comic books. Here, it misrepresents the true nature of sexual violence writ large. On top of the many obstacles in the way of justice for victims that the film touches upon—the hefty legal fees, the taxing investigations that lead nowhere, the hazard of being professional blacklisted, repeated accusations of lying or using the offender’s name for clout—sexual transgressions are frequently complex and insidious in a manner that makes them even more horrible and difficult for survivors themselves to recognize; a number of Weinstein’s were ambitious young women who probably admired him and earnestly believed his interest in them was at least partly based on merit. Even while or after these violations are committed, it may be hard to acknowledge right away what has happened, because doing so would entail accepting that what you once believed to be true about yourself, about someone you looked up to or maybe even liked, about the world, is false.

In the process of building Harvey up to be a supervillain, the movie absolves his compatriots of their prior complicity, highlighting their eventual cooperation in the reporting and their calm and amiable demeanors, a stark contrast to Weinstein’s aggressiveness and obstinacy. At a Gothamesque steakhouse in the Financial District, Kantor persuades Weinstein’s longtime accountant, Irwin Reiter, to hand over evidence after the two connect over their shared Jewish heritage. When Twohey meets with The Weinstein Company board member Lance Maerov, she professes to have “great respect” for him; perhaps this is written as a comment on the ingratiating techniques that professional women must employ to get the job done, but if so, the subtleties, as in the rest of the film, are lost in translation. Such characters’ disavowal of their role in enabling Weinstein’s wrongdoings contributes to a narrative flattening that may not only be factually inaccurate, but is counter to the very argument that Twohey and Kantor repeat throughout the movie: that the problem isn’t just Harvey, it’s the system. To date, his enablers continue to reap profits from Weinstein IP and exert industry influence, while his survivors fight for measly compensatory sums.