The Supreme Court Could Chop Away at Anti-Discrimination Law Based on Literally Nothing

Another important difference between this case and Masterpiece Cakeshop is the constitutional one. While that case rested on religious-freedom arguments, this one revolves around whether the CADA’s provisions amount to compelled speech in violation of the Free Speech Clause. Some of the news coverage of the case in other outlets has obscured the difference, portraying it as another clash between religious freedom and LGBT rights. The implications could be much broader than that. A ruling in Smith’s favor could potentially undermine anti-discrimination laws if a business or merchant could claim that enforcing it amounted to compelled speech.

Both a federal district court and the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the CADA and the status quo, but the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case earlier this spring. The justices even scheduled oral arguments for what happened to be the fifth anniversary of the Masterpiece Cakeshop arguments. As I noted earlier this year, this case appeared poised to do what it was engineered to do: give the court’s six-justice conservative majority an opportunity to carve out exceptions in anti-discrimination laws that protect gay and lesbian Americans.

The justices routinely use hypotheticals in oral arguments. They can be useful for thinking through the real-world consequences of a potential ruling, or for unearthing any potential flaws in a legal argument by applying it to different sets of facts. But instead of forming part of the back-and-forth between justices and lawyers on Monday, hypothetical scenarios took up the bulk of the argument, largely untethered from any physical or practical reality for the parties involved.