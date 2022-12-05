The Supreme Court Could Chop Away at Anti-Discrimination Law Based on Literally Nothing

According to her lawsuit, Smith believed that her proposed wedding design business would violate the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, or CADA, if it included that message. She therefore concluded that the state law violated her First Amendment rights by compelling her to create messages that ran counter to her religious beliefs. If any of this sounds vaguely familiar to you, it should: Colorado’s public accommodations law already came before the Supreme Court in 2018, when the justices heard Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.

That case differs from Smith’s in a few important ways. The commission had enforced CADA against Jack Phillips, a Christian baker, after he declined to make a custom wedding cake for a gay couple. In a narrow decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the commission had violated his religious freedom and its own charge to maintain religious neutrality when members of the commission had described Phillips’s beliefs as “offensive.” That ruling let Phillips off the hook for the CADA violation while leaving the underlying law unchanged—and the supposed tension between religious freedom and anti-discrimination laws unresolved.

Smith, on the other hand, has never created wedding websites before. She does not currently create wedding websites for any customers. Nor is she bound in any meaningful way to create wedding websites after the justices deliver its ruling. In fact, the Supreme Court could deliver a ruling on June 30 next year that says enforcement of the CADA would violate her constitutional rights, and Smith could say on July 1, “You know, after the last year or so, I’ve decided that designing wedding websites sounds like too much trouble. Who wants to deal with stressed-out, overbearing couples when I could be getting a more stable customer base instead?” Unlike Phillips, her legal injury is wholly speculative and hypothetical.