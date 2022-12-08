The University of California Is Also a Landlord

“These new labor actions allow us to see the connective tissue of [the UC’s] extraction,” Baldwin said. “It’s coming into full focus now through struggle.” Many strikers saw the transformative potential of a cost-of-living demand in the way it stitched “labor organizing and tenant organizing together,” in Davies’s words. Tethering wage increases to rent increases attacked the university’s business model from two directions at once, targeting its role as both employer and as speculator. And if the university were to stop gouging its real estate investments, rents would be constrained for more than just university workers. For Alcázar, such a demand would have ensured “a really transformative contract, a contract that can reevaluate both who and what is included in what we’re bargaining for”—binding the promise of higher wages to that of a more just university.

The grad-worker bargaining team dropped the cost-of-living demand from an early proposal. Last week, they reduced asking wages to a starting rate of $43,000 a year. But even these concessions have failed to meaningfully move the UC. Tensions have risen on the line. In part, the fissures have opened between STEM and humanities fields, whose schedules and requirements diverge as the semester comes to a close. The removal of articles for disability access and bans on UCPD—a policing agent with jurisdiction over the entire state—has left some feeling betrayed. But the biggest difference is in strategy: How long can the strike last? On November 29th, UC reached a temporary agreement with post-docs and academic researchers, a move some fear has put a timer on the grad workers’ strike, who have the most to gain and thus the most to lose. Accommodating “different roles, different timelines, different pace of work, different pressures…is going to require a compromise mentality,” said James Boocock, a human genetics post-doc at UCLA, former UCLA rent striker, and member of the post-doc bargaining team. For Boocock, there is a tradeoff between “the vision that people united on to strike” and “the realm of the possible.”

As the strike enters its fourth week, what is possible is still up for grabs. Many strikers have moved from picket lines to high-profile actions targeting the UC president, regents, and administrators at their homes and places of work. In a strategy session held over zoom this Tuesday, UC Santa Cruz grad workers shared resources for maintaining the strike over the long haul. It doesn’t matter how many bodies can be counted at pickets, they argued; what matters is the economic damage to the university, measured over time. After all, a strike isn’t symbolic protest; it is withheld labor, the irreplaceable work of specialized research and instruction. That power can increase with the solidarity of faculty members, who have pledged to withhold 34,000 grades so far; that of delivery unions, who have already deprived labs of necessary resources; and that of building trade unions, who have ceased construction at multiple UC development projects, lynchpins of the UC’s self-image and its bottom line.