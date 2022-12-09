How Right-Wing Candidates of Color Delivered the House to Republicans

At various moments, the GOP has tried to alter this racial equation. After Mitt Romney’s loss to Barack Obama in 2012, the Republican National Committee issued what came to be colloquially known as the “Autopsy Report,” which declared the aim of changing its image as a “scary” party of “stuffy old men” and to become more diverse and inclusive. “We need to campaign among Hispanic, black, Asian, and gay Americans and demonstrate we care about them, too. We must recruit more candidates who come from minority communities. But it is not just tone that counts. Policy always matters.”

While the report suggested a moderation of some policy positions, especially around immigration, would help achieve this, recent elections have shown that the GOP can diversify its ranks without moderating its politics. In response to this year’s midterms, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel (Mitt Romney’s niece) announced the formation of an “advisory council” focused on “inform[ing] the Republican Party’s 2024 vision and beyond.” Along with Blake Masters, the Trump-endorsed election denier who lost the Arizona Senate race, and Tony Perkins, head of the hard-right anti-LGBTQ Family Research Council, a number of people of color are among the group of 12, including John James, Monica De La Cruz, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, Latino Congressman Carlos Gimenez, and Asian American Congresswoman Michelle Steel, nearly all of whom mentioned the growing importance of voters of color to the GOP in the 2022 election cycle in their statements about the new committee.

In fact, over the course of the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican National Committee opened 38 “minority community centers” across 19 states, and claims to have hosted more than 5,000 separate outreach events, ranging from food and toy drives to educational and training events to business roundtables. Groups like the Koch-funded Libre Initiative have a growing profile both among voters and on conservative media. All of these groups share the belief that many more people of color can be won to conservative ideas and commitments and that white conservatives will enthusiastically support candidates of color.