How Biden Can Undo His Damage to Labor

Even if Biden or Buttigieg were to lose in court, Biden could call the bluff of the six conservative Republican senators who, quite unexpectedly, voted to extend rail workers’ jobless benefits and invite them to help amend the 1938 law. Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, John Kennedy, and Mike Braun all posed as friends of workers when they voted to back the paid sick days legislation—knowing full well that it wouldn’t pass because so many other GOP senators opposed it, preventing the legislation from obtaining the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster. As Timothy Noah noted here last week, five of the six have lifetime AFL-CIO voting scores lower even than the average for their fellow Senate Republicans. They have opposed raising the minimum wage and increasing child-care subsidies for working families, and not one of them will endorse proposed legislation that would make it easier to unionize, when unions play such an important role in lifting workers. If the six senators balked at amending the Railroad Unemployment Insurance Act in order to provide seven paid sick days, Biden could use his bully pulpit to show what utter phonies they are.

Corporate America is forever preaching the importance of free-market principles and forever railing against presidents, Congress, and federal regulators for interfering in the economy. But when the nation’s freight rail unions threatened a strike, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the rest of corporate America begged Biden and Congress to please, please intervene in the economy and prevent a strike. It’s so easy for business to jettison its free-market principles when it’s convenient.

There is one truth, an unfortunate one, that many union members have not faced up to. The Railway Labor Act treats rail workers as essential workers, much like other laws treat police and fire fighters as essential, and as a result, the law pretty much says that Congress is never going to let rail workers strike because it’s too dangerous to the economy. The railroads know they don’t have to make as many concessions in bargaining as they might because they know their workers won’t be able to use their strike weapon.