The Senate Republicans Who Voted for Paid Leave Aren’t Exactly Pro-Labor

But there was a better test of whether the GOP was truly a working-class party on offer this week: a substitute bill, championed by Senator Bernie Sanders, that added seven days’ leave to the contract. “I believe the rail workers are making reasonable requests that should be adequately addressed,” Republican Senator Ted Cruz said before joining Hawley in casting his vote for the Sanders alternative. The GOP flunked that test too. Only four additional Republicans joined Hawley and Cruz to vote for the Sanders substitute, so it failed, 52–43, seven votes shy of the 60 needed to break a filibuster (assuming Senate President Kamala Harris would have voted aye). So the GOP’s working-class caucus is a grand total of three Republicans who voted for paid leave in the House and six in the Senate.

Yes, Biden also flunked this test, less than one month after the Democrats lost five percentage points in the midterms among working-class voters. But congressional Democrats passed it with flying colors. All House Democrats and all Senate Democrats except West Virginia’s Joe Manchin voted for the paid leave bill. If Biden had been nimble enough to switch horses and throw his weight behind Sanders’s sick leave alternative, might he have nailed down the additional seven Republican votes and secured a better deal for rail workers? Susan Collins of Maine, at least, ought to have been gettable, since she voted against the Walsh contract and then, unaccountably, voted against the paid leave bill too.

But let’s consider the membership of the Senate’s new makeshift Republican labor caucus: Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, John Kennedy, and Mike Braun. Cruz, Hawley, Graham, and Kennedy are perhaps the four biggest phonies in the Senate. Rubio is a notorious flip-flop artist, and Braun is in a tight primary contest for governor of Indiana. Only a fool would count on these Republicans to support labor in the future.