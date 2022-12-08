On April 23, 1967, George C. Wallace sat for a television interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, ready to reintroduce himself to America. To most Americans outside of the South, Wallace was known as the openly racist, defiantly pro-segregationist governor of Alabama: the one who, four years earlier, bellowed “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever!” in the face of the swelling civil rights movement, the one who, a year later, stood in front of a University of Alabama building to prevent two Black students from enrolling, and the one who, in 1965, allowed local police to bludgeon civil rights activists marching for the right to vote in Selma. Now planning a presidential run, Wallace knew what the northern liberal press wanted. To his aides, he privately parodied their caricatures of him: “Hi, y’all. Sho good to see y’all…I’m jes an ig’rant ol’ hookwormy redneck from Alabama come up to visit yall.”

But instead of the hate-spewing backwoods bigot, viewers got a smooth-tongued politician speaking the language of freedom. When asked if he still supported segregation, he now said he would not “recommend” it, but it was ultimately a decision best left to the states. When journalists depicted him as the embodiment of the racist “backlash” to integration, he replied that there was certainly a backlash, but it was “against big government.” Every time reporters tried to goad him into making a racist remark, he dodged the punch and immediately hit them in the upper lip: northern cities, he would say, were even more segregated than southern ones. His message, he told Americans again and again, was not antiblack at all: It was about freedom from a tyrannous federal government. “When a central government bureaucrat or judge takes from us our right to run our schools, to determine the destiny of our own children, to run our labor unions, our businesses, our hospitals and our very lives,” he said earlier that year, “I do not call that freedom, I call that abject slavery to government.”